Famous people from the Formula 1 world who like to play in casinos in their free time

Is there enough room for gambling hobbies in a life of a Formula 1 driver?

Your first thought is probably something like: Not a chance! After all, Formula 1 contains some of the most physically and mentally demanding races in the world. And you're right - most of the time, these drivers are focused on winning and nothing else.

But that doesn't mean that all Formula 1 drivers are against gambling. In fact, some of them love to gamble in their free time - and they're quite good at it, too. This probably goes to show just how addicted pro drivers are to adrenaline and the thrill of competition.

Here are some of the most famous Formula 1 drivers who enjoy gambling in casinos!

Top 5 gamblers among Formula 1 drivers

We can mention dozens of names that have at least some connection to gambling, but we'll focus on the top 5 most famous gamblers among Formula 1 drivers.

1. Michael Schumacher

One of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher, is also known as a big gambler. He has been spotted in some of the most prestigious casinos around the world, but let's not rush into things. Schumacher is a German former racecar driver who raced for Benetton and Ferrari.

He is regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, having won seven world championships and 91 races. After an injury-ridden career, he retired from racing in 2012. In December 2013, Schumacher suffered a serious head injury while skiing and has been in a coma since then.

Where does he gamble?

Back at the time when Michael used to gamble, there was no online casino or other digital platforms. In 2012, Schumacher was even seen in Monte Carlo, trying his luck at Roulette.

2. Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is a British racing driver who competes for the Mercedes team. Hamilton started karting at the age of eight and achieved early success before progressing to car racing in 2003. As a winner of seven F1 titles, Lewis is also one of the richest athletes in the world. He is indeed a legendary driver who participated in famous Formula 1 races. Being an active driver, Lewis can't gamble too frequently, but he definitely loves this pastime activity.

Where does he gamble?

According to media reports, Hamilton gambles both offline and online. Virtual gambling gives players many reasons to enjoy, and online casinos take the gambling experience to a whole new level with their outstanding bonuses, fun games, and other awesome features.

While it's not clear how much money Hamilton has won or lost while gambling, one thing is for sure - he loves playing in casinos. He has been seen in some of the most prestigious casinos around the world, including those in Monaco, London, and Las Vegas.

3. Felipe Massa

Felipe Massa is a Brazilian racing driver who competed in Formula 1 for 15 seasons. During that time, he drove for Sauber, Ferrari, Williams, and McLaren. He is considered one of the best drivers of his generation and has won 11 races in his career.

Where does he gamble?

Although it's not clear where Felipe Massa gambles, it's safe to say that he enjoys spending time at online casinos and prestigious gambling venues. A few years ago, Massa published a photo in front of the Monaco gambling venue, proving the rumors about his being a gambler.

4. Juan Pablo Montoya

Juan Pablo Montoya is a Colombian former professional racing driver and current IndyCar Series team owner. He raced in Formula One from 2001 to 2006, winning seven races for WilliamsF1 and McLaren. In 1999, he became the Indycar Series champion and2001 Indianapolis 500 winner.

After a successful career in Formula One, Montoya returned to the United States in 2006 to compete in NASCAR. He moved back to IndyCar racing in 2014, where he remains active to this day.

Where does he gamble?

Montoya is another example of famous racers who love to gamble. He is often seen in casinos, trying his luck at various games.

5. Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen is a Finnish racing driver who used to compete in Formula One for the Alfa Romeo team until 2021. He previously drove for Lotus, Sauber, McLaren, and Ferrari. He is considered one of the best drivers in the history of the sport and has won 20 races in his career.

Where does he gamble?

Raikkonen is known to be a big fan of gambling. He has been seen in casinos all around the world, including those in Monaco, London, and Las Vegas. Some journalists also claim that Raikkonen is gambling online. While we can't confirm this, we wouldn't be too surprised because Kimi is known for being an extravagant person.

Conclusion

It's no secret that many famous Formula 1 drivers enjoy gambling. While some of them prefer to gamble offline in prestigious casinos around the world, others seem to prefer the convenience of online gambling. Regardless of their preference, one thing is for sure - these drivers know how to have fun, and they definitely know how to spend their money.