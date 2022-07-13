A new stage in Las Vegas and South Africa from 2023

Recall that the first stage of Formula 1 in 2022 was first held in Bahrain, and will end in the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi), known for its love for expensive and fast cars.

The World Cup organizers have now confirmed a race in the home of the casino, which will take place on Saturday.

Liberty has done a fantastic job of increasing the appeal of the championship in the US since purchasing the rights to F1 in 2017. It is sufficient to mention the Netflix documentary film Drive to Survive and the May Grand Prix in Miami in addition to the customary event in Austin.

By 2023, the US will no longer have two, but three stages. Las Vegas will host the new Grand Prix on the famous Strip Boulevard, where the main casinos and hotels of the city are located.

The length of the route will be 6.1 kilometers. It will consist of 14 turns and a very long straight, where the cars will be able to accelerate to 340 kilometers per hour. The race will consist of 50 laps.

It is not known how many years the contract is designed for, but at the same time, its peculiarity is that the race will not have a separate promoter - F1 itself will organize it in close cooperation with the city authorities. The latter, at the same time, expressed the hope that the Formula 1 city circuit will eventually acquire a cult status - in other words, everyone is aimed at long-term cooperation.

Another feature of the new stage is that its schedule will differ from the traditional one. The race will take place on Saturday evening, European time it will be the night from Saturday to Sunday. The date of the first stage has already been announced: November 23-25, 2023.

Las Vegas has already had F1 before. Two Grand Prix races were held in the enormous parking lot at the Caesars Palace casino in 1981 and 1982. The temporary track was criticized by the competitors for its monotonous layout and filthy asphalt, and the public showed little interest in the so-called "European races".

South Africa will host the Grand Prix in 2023

A Formula 1 race was planned for South Africa to host in 2022, but the coronavirus outbreak has made 2023 seem more likely. Warren Schecter, the next stage's promoter and the nephew of Jody Schecter, the only African F1 champion, informed RaceFans of this.

The Johannesburg F1 festival was scheduled for 2020, however, it was postponed owing to the coronavirus. Warren Schecter claims that this event will nonetheless also be staged in the future.

The Formula 1 executive team already acknowledged the desire to organize a track in Africa. Both South Africa and Morocco were listed as locations. The Kalami circuit in South Africa, which the FIA has not yet assessed, may host the competition. Since it was last renovated in 2015, this track could still require extra work before it can host Formula 1.

F1 commercial director Sean Bratches said there are now races on five continents, and Africa is the last inhabited continent without them. He also added that very productive talks had already taken place for a Grand Prix in South Africa and, to a lesser extent, in Morocco. Bratches emphasized that it is really important for them.

The idea of holding the stage in Africa was also publicly supported by the reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. According to Warren Schecter, this should greatly increase the chances of holding the Grand Prix. Schecter said it was great to have someone as influential as Lewis support the African Grand Prix. According to him, South Africa is the most suitable place for this, given the history of Formula 1 in this country, as well as the presence of its own champion.

Only two African nations - Morocco and South Africa - have hosted F1 stages. In 1958, a race was held on the road track in Casablanca, and in 2009, a city ring was built in Marrakech, Morocco. Since 2017, Formula E has been held there. In the years 1962 to 1993, there were 23 South African Grand Prix events, with races taking place in East London and Johannesburg.

