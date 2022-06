Formula 1 Drivers: What Do They Drive Off The Track?

What do your favorite F1 drivers get around in when they're not at work?

Fast cars are addictive, and many would reason that those who make a living driving at speeds upwards of 220 mph would want something equally thrilling when they aren't on the track, but is that true? Fans of Formula 1 may know which cars are piloted by which drivers around the track, but what happens in their time off? While you'd be hard-pressed to find an F1 racer behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang S-197, you may be surprised by some of the daily drivers your F1 heroes have parked in their garages.

Charles Leclerc

We'll start with the Ferrari driver who is currently making waves on the 2022 Formula 1 scene. The young Monegasque driver has a custom Ferrari 488 Pista Spider with matte black paint and a red and white stripe that is an homage to the flag of Monaco. He is often seen around the streets of Monaco in the Italian supercar, which seems apt, considering the car's racing pedigree. The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider gives phenomenal performance and brilliant steering feedback, making it an engaging drive. The 488 uses loads of carbon fiber to keep weight down, and the interior boasts expansive Alcantara usage to make it feel special. Pricing starts at around $350k.

Valtteri Bottas

Although he no longer races for Mercedes-AMG, Valterri Bottas owns a custom Mercedes-AMG GT Back Series, which he often showcases on his social media accounts. Together with this, he has been seen in a Mercedes-AMG C63, which has a 6.2-liter V8 that makes 450 horsepower and a seven-speed transmission.

Yuki Tsunoda

One of a few drivers that sports the Honda badge in his off time, young Yuki Tsunoda - racing for Scuderia Alpha Tauri - has a Honda Civic Type R. These sporty hatchbacks are popular for their phenomenal handling and linear, powerful acceleration. Enthusiasts laud the Type R for having a six-speed manual transmission and no automatic option. The 9th-gen Honda Civic that came before the latest models did offer an automatic option on non-Type R models but aren't nearly as fun to drive as the newest iterations.

Sebastian Vettel

The veteran F1 driver currently races for Aston Martin, and so it makes sense that he'd often drive an Aston Martin DB11, despite being more often seen on his bicycle. He's also known for the rare Ferrari F40 he owns, which previously belonged to Italian singer Luciano Pavarotti. This one has a 2.9-liter V8 with a five-speed manual transmission and 478 hp on tap.

Fernando Alonso

Another legendary name in the sport, Fernando Alonso, has been spotted getting into and out of numerous cars, ranging from a Honda CR-V to a McLaren, but he is known for a rather extensive private collection, too. Among the vehicles in his collection, Fernando has a Ferrari 458 Italia, a Maserati GranCabrio, a Nissan GT-R, and a special edition Ferrari 599 GTB Fernando Alonso Edition. We wouldn't expect anything less.

Mick Schumacher

Son of an icon, Mick has gone to great lengths to keep his private life under wraps. Not much is known about his personal stable, but he has been spotted on a Yamaha MT-09 motorbike and has mentioned in some media statements that he drives an Alfa off the track. We do know that his father's private collection included a Ferarri Enzo, a Mercedes SLS AMG, a Ferrari 599 GTB, as well as a Mercedes GP F1 - the very last Formula 1 car he drove professionally.

Lando Norris

As he races for the McLaren team, it stands to reason that the young Brit would have a McLaren on his off days. Lando has been with the team since 2018 as a test driver and was given McLaren 570s in Papaya Orange as part of his contract. His supercar has a twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 that makes 570 hp.

Lewis Hamilton

No stranger to social media and the press, Lewis has often posted about the extensive car collection he has. He owns a classic Shelby 427 Cobra, a Pagani Zonda 760 (with 760 hp from its V12 AMG-fettled engine and manual transmission) that is personalized for him with the ‘LH' moniker, and a Mercedes GLW-Class.

Sergio Perez

Partnered with the current leader in the World Champsionship title Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez is no stranger to the podium. He was known to speed around in a Honda Civic Type R back in 2021 when the Red Bull team was powered by Honda engines.

Alex Albon

Another of the more private racers, Alexander Albon mentioned that he bought himself a comfortable Mercedes GLE some time back but has noted that one of his dream cars is a BMW M3 Touring, despite not being overly fond of the grille. He does note that in the past, he used an Aston Martin DB11 or Vantage at the track.