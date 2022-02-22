Caring for Your Dodge Car: 7 Handy Tips

When you own a Dodge, it is important to take care of it so that it lasts as long as possible.

There are many simple things you can do to keep your car running smoothly and looking great. In this blog post, we will discuss seven of the most important tips for caring for your Dodge. Follow these tips and your car will be in great shape for years to come!

Always Keep Your Car Clean

One of the most important things you can do to take care of your Dodge is to keep it clean. This means washing it regularly and keeping the inside neat and tidy. If you don't keep your car clean, dirt and dust will build up over time and can damage the paint job and other surfaces. It's much better to wash your car by hand than take it through an automatic car wash because they tend to scratch the paint.

Another good tip is to use a chamois or microfiber cloth for drying after you wash it. This will prevent water spots from forming and help keep your car looking shiny and new!

As for the interior, always vacuum out any crumbs that accumulate between uses so they don't attract ants. If there are stains on the carpet or upholstery, use a mild cleaner like dish soap diluted with water to remove them before they set in permanently. Another great option is to install some custom floor mats for your Dodge. These mats will often be scratchproof and waterproof and make cleaning your Dodge a breeze. You can buy prefab floor mats but it’s better to get them custom-made so they fit snugly.

Check and Change Oil

Another vital aspect of caring for your Dodge is to check and change the oil regularly. If you don't, the oil will get dirty and sludgy and can damage the engine. It's a good idea to change the oil every 5000-7500 miles or every three months, whichever comes first.

You can buy an oil filter and oil change kit at most auto parts stores, or you can take your car to a mechanic to have it done. It's a good idea to keep some spare oil in the trunk of your car in case you need to top it up between changes.

Synthetic oil is a good option for Dodge cars, as it lasts longer than conventional oil and doesn't need to be changed as often.

Take Care of Brake Pads

The brake pads are another important part of your car that should be checked regularly. If you hear a squealing sound when braking or feel any vibrations in the steering wheel, it might mean that the brakes need replacing.

You can check the brake pads yourself by looking at them through an inspection hole on top of each one (usually near where they connect to the caliper). They should be at least a quarter of an inch thick or more. If they're less than this, then it's time for new pads!

You can replace them by removing the old pads and installing replacement ones. You'll need some basic tools like a wrench set and socket driver as well as brake grease (which you can get at any auto parts store).

Check Tire Pressure Regularly

Another important thing to check regularly is the tire pressure. Under-inflated tires can lead to decreased fuel efficiency and premature wear on the treads, so it's a good idea to check them at least once a month.

You can find the recommended psi for your car in the owner's manual or on a sticker inside the driver's door. If the pressure is too low, you can add air by using a tire pump or compressor.

Think About an Emissions Inspection

It is always a good idea to get your Dodge inspected every year or two. This can help keep pollution down and make sure that other drivers are on the road with safe cars.

An inspection typically takes about 20 minutes and costs less than $100 dollars (depending on where you go). It's usually done by a technician who will check things like your exhaust system, catalytic converter, and oxygen sensor.

Avoid Parking in the Open

It's best to keep your Dodge undercover, whenever you aren't using it. This will prevent bird droppings, tree sap, and other pollutants from damaging the paintwork.

If this isn't possible then it's a good idea to at least park under an overhang or inside your garage if you have one. You should also try using car covers when leaving your vehicle parked outside for extended periods of time as well!

Taking care of your Dodge is important if you want to keep it running smoothly for years to come. By following the tips in this article, you can avoid costly repairs and keep your car looking great!