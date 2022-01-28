The Best Ways to Upgrade Your Mercedes AMG

Owning a Mercedes-Benz AMG is a powerful and high-status thing.

Such a car is a true masterpiece of the automotive industry. Its luxurious image and high-quality insides make AMG one of the most capable and attractive cars on the road. The Mercedes vehicle will definitely draw the attention of other people and will bring you a great level of comfort and pleasure.

Even though having the Mercedes-Benz in your garage is remarkable by itself, you may want to enhance it even more. There are plenty of options to maximize the experience of driving an AMG, so it's easy to get overwhelmed when you think about it for the first time. In order to limit your initial set of choices, here is a shortlist of upgrades for your car.

New audio system

The default Mercedes audio system produces high-quality sound that can be suitable for most music styles. But if you are a true music lover and want to hear every single part of a melody, you should consider upgrading the tech part. With new amplifiers, speakers, and an equalizer, the sound will become clearer and the distortion will be less noticable.

Another great detail to add is a subwoofer. An experienced technician will be able to use the space in the door panels to make the sound more powerful. If you want to experience the whole emotional palette of your playlist, an enhanced subwoofer is a must-have.

AMG GT widebody kit

An improvement that benefits both appearance and performance is an AMG GT widebody kit. Body kits (or ground effects kits) were initially used for race cars to better the aerodynamics of the vehicle. Later, the same elements were put on street cars so they can have a greater downforce and thus run faster. Besides, a well-designed body kit can add a little bit of spice to the looks of your car. The range of AMG body kits varies, so opt for the item that suits your style the most.

Backup cameras

It may happen that your Mercedes does not have backup cameras and sensors. And this tool can come in handy while parking and driving out of the parking lot, so implementing it is a reasonable thing to do. Your vehicle doesn't have to have a special space for cameras: You can connect both cameras and sensors to the infotainment system. This way, you will see all the necessary information right in front of you without additional equipment.

AMG GT spoiler upgrade

Another body part that contributes to the car's aerodynamics and speed is a spoiler. It will be a nice extension if you don't want to go for a whole body kit right away. However, just as the body kit, the spoiler influences the downforce and gives a vehicle additional power to accelerate. The main consideration here is the quality of the spoiler. You can look through services like Mercteil and research the reviews to buy the best option available.

Paint protection film

Even though Mercedes is known for the quality of its paint, you may still want to protect it from outside impact. To eliminate damage from little scrapes and stone chips, you should consider applying a protection film. It's a thin layer of plastic that will be barely noticeable but preserve your car's shine for a long time.

Summing it up

The list of possible Mercedes AMG upgrades we mentioned above will improve both the interior and exterior of your vehicle. These five items are definitely not the limit. For example, you can add door projector lights, coilovers, rear-seat tablets, or remote starters to your car. Anyway, the final choice is up to you. It will define the final look and performance of your precious Mercedes.