Brazil GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Sebastian: "We come into Brazil off the back of a run of points scores, so we want to keep the momentum going. We'll be racing in the Sprint format again, which might make things more unpredictable. But the goal doesn't change, and we'll be looking for a productive Friday and Saturday before aiming for more points on Sunday."

Lance: "I'm putting the last race weekend behind me and focusing on extracting the maximum from our car in Brazil. I'm looking forward to racing in the Sprint format once again, it'll be interesting to see how it can shake up the field. Interlagos is an exciting track, it's a short lap with gradient changes throughout that will undoubtedly showcase some great on-track battles."

Cognizant's Keys to the Race

Deciding the optimum strategy is challenging in Brazil. In 2019, one- and two-stop strategies proved closely matched, and were affected by two late Safety Cars. But in 2018, a one-stop strategy ultimately prevailed, when a spread-out midfield contributed to the stasis. Pirelli has allocated the C2, C3 and C4 tyre for the 11th time this year.

There's been an incredible nine Safety Cars in the last five years in Brazil, although no fewer than six are accounted for in the 2016 race, which also featured two red flags. However, Safety Cars are still common. Since 2015's Grand Prix, they have also featured in 2017 (once) and 2019 (twice).

Overtaking is challenging at Interlagos, and is compounded by the short run to Turn One and a tight first sector. In 2019, there were 35 overtakes (excluding the first lap and Safety Car restarts). DRS is usually crucial for making an overtake, accounting for roughly 65% of moves, with the run from Turn 15 to Turn One often the best point to make a move.