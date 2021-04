The Greatest Formula 1 Cars of All Time

As you see them zoom along the tracks, you are awestruck by their sheer power.

Yes, Formula 1 cars are an absolute engineering marvel. In case you didn't know, these screaming cars and their race, the Formula 1, have a rich history of 70 years. Among all the cars, there have been some truly incredible ones.

You might have wondered at times which one of these cars has been the best. While no car has won all the races in a single season, we have indeed seen cars that have held sway in a particular season. We give you some such cars, which we think have been the best of all time.

1. McLaren-Honda MP4/4

McLaren MP4/4 race cars (top right) have dominated the F1 arena, and for a good reason. Honda's RA168E, 1.5-liter V6t engine, suitable for every track, was incredibly fast and reliable. Added to the potent chemistry between car and engine were the two best Formula 1 drivers ever, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, and we had a virtually unbeatable team.

Powered by the 1494cc Honda engine, this car won an incredible 15 out of the 16 races. McLaren won the constructor's championship a second time with a total of 10 1-2s. The team garnered an unbelievable 199 points; the second-placed team scored less than half.

2. Alfa-Romeo-158/159

What's this car's X factor? The power beast's straight 8-cylinder engine sets the car apart from the crowd. Known as Alfetta (Little Alfa in Italian), this racing car is one of the most successful masterpieces ever produced.

The car's achievements are a feather in its cap. It was the first car to dominate F1, having won 47 of the 54 Grand Prix it participated in. Would you believe that the car won every race it was a part of in the 1950's first Formula 1 World Championship? The Alfa-Romeo-158/159 (right) raced to glory on the historic tracks of Monaco, Spa, and Silverstone.

3. Ferrari 500

The Ferrari team, with its 1984cc 4-manual speed engine, dominated the 8-race season. After missing the first race, Alberto Ascari won 6 races on the trot. Not only that, the team recorded the fastest laps in all the races except the Indy.

Such was the Ferrari team's domination; it grabbed the first and second positions on 6 occasions, including 1-2-3-4 in Germany as well as 1-2-3 in the Netherlands. Moreover, the Driver's Championship saw four Ferrari drivers at the top.

4. Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid

The 2016 season saw the 1.6-liter V6, electrically assisted turbocharger Mercedes sweep the competition. The Mercedes team secured the constructor's championship by a big margin. The Anglo-German team with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg dominated completely and won 19 races from 21 collecting 765 championship points.

There was complete dominance by the F1 W07 as it secured 20 poles as well as 10 fastest laps. This marvel of a car completed eight 1-2s with thirty-three podium finishes. Hamilton won 17 podiums and Nico 16 in what was a memorable season for the Mercedes team.

5. Ferrari F2001/F2002

The Ferrari F2001/F2002 (right) dominated the 2002 season with Michael Schumacher behind the wheel. The car was powered by a 3000cc engine which could produce 900hp at 19000 RPM. With this 600 kg power monster, Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello swept to 15 wins out of 17 races. Schumacher scored podium finishes in every race of the season and won 11 times.

Michael Schumacher scored 144 points and was at the top of the standings. Rubens scored 77 points with 4 wins. After 11 rounds, Schumacher won the season, scoring 221 points in total.

The Best F1 Cars of 2021

The cars to watch out for will be Mercedes. There are promising times ahead for Red Bull as well. McLaren will be another top contender. Other prominent cars in the fray will be Aston Martin and Ferrari.

F1 was the first one to relaunch after the pandemic first hit in 2020. After taking all the lessons learned into consideration, organizers are confident to run the 2021 season just as well. Don't miss out on the action, and gaze at all state-of-the-art cars driven by the most competent professionals.

Thus, even during the pandemic, people found ways to stay in touch with their favorite sports. It became mundane for devoted fans to use such tools as Atlas VPN to access all their favorite streams. Thus, sports can be a great distraction from the things happening around you. What can be better? We know one thing: nothing can beat watching all the action live from the racetrack.

Conclusion

In its rich history, Formula 1 has seen many cars scorch the tracks. We have brought you the best among them of all time. The cars have proved their mettle in all the races on all tracks. 2021 will see new cars battling for the honor.