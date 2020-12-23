Top Four Formula 1 Online Casino games popular in Canada

Just like how there are many football-themed casino online games for the popular sport Football, there are also several racing-themed casino games for Formula 1 that you wouldn't want to miss if you're a fan of the entertainment.

You can play all slots in these PayPal casinos in Canada. In this overview with Canadian PayPal Casinos you can find information on where to pay attention to when signing up and deposit money!

The racing-themed casino games are not just about riding fancy sports cars to achieve victory; it brings another experience to the people as they watch players with incredible designed, but virtual, cars.

These racing-themed casino online casino games give you the opportunity to experience an almost realistic competition. A gambler or not, these games come with a realistic 3D environment coupled with impressive designs to keep the players entertained and Canadians love it.

Racing-themed Online Casino Games popular in Canada

It is expected of every fan of racing or a racing lover to search the internet for games related to sports. There are many racing-themed online casino games available, featuring excellent views to improve your experience as you watch or play.

You don't have to be a gambler or a racing lover to have an interest in the best racing-themed online casino games available in Canada. The list starts with…

Formula X

This is one of the most popular racing-themed online casino games played in Canada. Formula X features a 3D environment as your player sets out to race past the chequered flag. It is a 5 reel casino game, featuring 25 pay-lines online casino slot. Achieving this could lead to the player win Jackpot that gives an astonishing return. To win the jackpot in this slot casino game, only a few rules need to be followed, which one involves playing maximum lines that are 25.

Formula X made its debut in CasinoScout in Canada, and ever since it has proceeded to become popular among the racing-themed online casino games. The 3D environment and other features have made this game lovable among race lovers and gamblers.

Highway Kings

Just like Formula X, Highway Kings is a 5 reel but unlike the former, it is a 9 pay-lines online casino slot. The driving theme created in this racing-themed online casino game is quite impressive, as it helps improve one's experience in the game. This game has lots of features that will impress players, as they go on to play with the hopes of earning some cash. There are many rewards and bonuses available to the player when a jackpot is reached.

Racing for Pink Slot

Racing for pinks slot is an interesting car racing online casino game that comes with an impressive theme, it is a 5 reels and 243 pay line casino slot game. Free spins are made available as rewards and bonuses for the players dedicating their time to this slot game. This is a game designed and created by Microgaming, which is well-known in many casino sites available in Canada.

Green Light

This is a formula 1 racing-themed so, it is easily the favorite of many gamblers, who developed an interest in racing online casino games. This is 5 reels and 20 pay lines slot game, which has many rewards and bonus games like Wild Drivers, Prize Multipliers, and Free Spins. This game features impressive designs, giving gamblers the best views as they play the casino game. It is widely rushed in PayPal casinos Canada as you can pick up many prizes in the game like drinking champagne, winning trophies and you can also date several models, just like every other real-life Formula 1 driver, giving an almost realistic experience.

If you are a racing lover or a gambler with a love for racing, this list is probably for you.