Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "Today was ok and there is still a bit of work to do to close the gap to Mercedes who seem strong again but I didn't get a lap time on the soft compound as I came up behind Perez on a long run so it's hard to tell exactly what the gap is. We will see what the other drivers say about track limits in the briefing tonight but it's Friday Practice which is always about exploring the limits and getting a better understanding of how wide you can go with the car. In qualifying we know we can't go so wide and will pay more attention, but I don't think it's a big issue. The soft tyre seemed to hold on ok so I think that will be ok for qualifying and we will see whether I can sit in a different Press Conference chair tomorrow."

Alex Albon: "Today was a pretty standard practice day where you're just working through the usual items and working the tyres to find out where that sweet spot is, but I was pretty happy and overall it was a good day. I think we need to look at the softs and how to work them better to get them into the right window, and also to stay in that window, but the mediums felt ok. It's practice after all so I'm not really sure where Mercedes are based on today's running but we'll focus on ourselves, look at everything in more detail tonight ahead of qualifying tomorrow and see where we are."