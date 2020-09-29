The Most Amusing F1 Drivers

F1 is one of the most interesting sports on the planet to watch.

Millions of petrolheads and general fans of the sport tune in each week to see their favourite drivers pass through curves with unimaginable speeds as they compete for the number 1 spot.

This sport produced numerous legends and role models such as Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Niki Lauda, and most recently, Lewis Hamilton. These drivers managed to influence the younger generations and have a positive impact on their lives.

While some drivers are known for their accomplishments, others have also made themselves popular by being extremely funny and likeable. With that thought in mind, we decided to take a break from all the champions and legends in this sport and name a few of the biggest jokers in F1. These drivers attract many new fans with their sense of humour and that is why we wanted to give them a bit of a spotlight. But first, let's see what the 2021 season will bring.

Now, let's see which drivers have managed to crack us and make us smile on numerous occasions.

Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi is probably among the most interesting and funniest characters in F1. The best part about it is that he is not even trying to be funny, it's just that he is a quiet fellow who is not interested in promoting himself or participate in any PR events. There are numerous videos of him being totally uninterested during press-conferences and all of those videos are hilarious. F1 also posted a YouTube video of his greatest moments on the mic while driving and they too are funny and worth a watch.

Charles Leclerc

Charles is a part of the Ferrari team and one of the most talented drivers in F1. Experts believe that he has a bright future in the sport and many of them even claim that he is a legend in the making. Last season, he caught everyone by surprise and managed to win several pole positions, and won 2 races. Just so you know, 2018 was his debut season.

Apart from his skills, Charles is a pretty funny fellow who never misses a chance to make a joke or two with his team. He's had several funny interviews and tons of hilarious moments on the mic while driving. His skills combined with his sense of humour is what made the 22-year old extremely likeable.

Lando Norris

Lando Norris is overall a happy and kind youngster and his bloopers are what made the fans to like him a lot. Furthermore, his partnership with Carlos Sainz also has some hilarious moments. There are tons of videos where he cracks up during press-conferences and he never misses a chance to make a joke.

Daniel Ricciardo

Our last entry is an Australian-Italian driver and soon-to-be member of McLaren. Daniel Ricciardo has had 7 wins and 29 podiums in his career so far and is considered a very skilled driver. Although his last season was a bit disappointing and he did not manage to get the results that he wanted, one thing remained constant – his humour. Daniel is a pretty cheerful driver who is always in the mood to make jokes and that is why he is also one of the most likeable drivers in F1.