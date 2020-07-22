Site logo

Former Renault technical director joins Mercedes

22/07/2020

Nick Chester, the former technical director chassis at Renault has joined Mercedes Formula E team.

Chester, who left Renault last December as part of the French team's latest restructuring, joins the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team in time for the 2019/2020 season finale in Berlin.

Chester, who took up his duties as technical director in early July, has three decades of experience in motorsport.

After graduating from Cambridge University in 1991, he joined Simtek in Formula 1, and gained further experience at Ligier, Arrows, Benetton, Lotus and Renault in roles ranging from design and race engineer to engineering and technical director.

