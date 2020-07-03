How to Make Money from Your Wrecked Car

We often get attached to our vehicles, which makes it challenging when the car is written off after a major accident or declared not roadworthy. You may consider repairing it, but the process is costly and time-consuming.

If your car has seen better days, it's time to find something new and give up your vehicle. It can be hard to let go, but these profitable ways to get some money back from your wrecked car make it easier.

Sell the Wrecked Car to a Junkyard

There are many tow companies and haulers that are also junk car buyers. These companies accept all sorts of cars regardless of their condition, whether rusted, unregistered or not road-legal.

These companies arrange for pickup of your wrecked vehicle using tow trucks and pay you the best value for your car. They'll buy your broken or scrap vehicles for top cash deals instantly.

According to Delta car wreckers Auckland, you don't have full insurance coverage on your damaged car. When the company pays you, you will need to sign over a salvage certificate to them. If you do choose this option, remember that some will tow your vehicle for a fee, while others do not charge.

Instead of keeping your old junk car lying in your backyard, use these reliable services to get value for it.

Contact Your Insurance Company

Your insurance provider will offer you a few options depending on the state of your vehicle. One of the options is usually a new replacement vehicle of the same value as your old one.

In these situations, your insurance provider will take the following key factors into account:

• Model

• Condition

• Performance

The insurer will then take the damaged car and sell it to a junkyard. This method is applicable when the vehicle is covered by a comprehensive insurance policy.

In case you do not want the vehicle offered to you by the insurer, you can get a check in return of giving up the wrecked vehicle. The check is a representation of a rough estimate of the value of the damaged car. This means that if it was an expensive vehicle, you could get a pretty big amount of money.

If you feel that the price offered isn't fair, you can use a third-party appraiser to settle the difference if your insurance policy has this option. This option allows you to select your vehicle of choice from the market once you get the money. It is the most preferred option for drivers because they have the liberty to choose their new car.

Sell it As Parts

Another option is to keep the wrecked vehicle and sell some of its parts for a better price. Ask your local mechanic to help you disassemble the car and separate the essential components that have not been damaged. If your vehicle is a popular model, other car owners might contact you for the parts.

You can advertise the essential components online or take them to an auto shop for sale. This process may take time and effort, but it pays off eventually.

After removing the valuable parts you want to sell, you can sell the rest as scrap metal. You most likely won't incur any cost for getting it off your hands this way.

Bottom Line

Whether you decide to sell your wrecked vehicle to a junkyard, sell it in parts, or accept insurance compensation, you will make some good money. The most important thing is to do your research extensively and find the best and most profitable option for you.