Best Bachelor Degrees in Automotive Engineering in Europe 2020

There are many job opportunities for graduates in automotive engineering programs.

These graduates can work in production, post-production, industrial processing, automotive design, and research. In this post, we will discuss some of the best bachelor degrees in automotive engineering in Europe.

Electronic and Automation Engineering

This is one of the best automotive engineering schools in Europe. Graduates in this field gain technological and scientific knowledge that work in the fields of construction, assembly, and automation.

They take preparation for challenges in this field. To conduct their activities, they have to main communication with different other departments.

They are also responsible for integrating different values and developing new solutions. These trainees learn how to install, control, program and commercialize the systems. It is a Portuguese institution, and the duration of the course is 3 years.

Bachelor in Vehicle Engineering (Autumn)

This 4 year-long bachelor's degree is provided by Kaunas University of Technology, Lithuania. The institution is one of the most well-known automotive engineering schools. Graduates from the University design many types of vehicles, including sports vehicles. They gain practical knowledge in car powertrains, and they use their expertise to manufacture vehicles.

The teaching and learning methods are in conformity with international standards. These graduates learn important things about design environments and diagnostic technologies. There are two important entry requirements. In each entry subject, your average CGPA must be at least 60%.

Automotive & Mobility Studies Summer School

The degree is awarded by Institute RWTH International Academy, Aachen, Germany. The institute is one of the best automotive engineering colleges in Germany. This summer school teaches students the basics of modern automotive technologies.

Students here learn about combustion engines and their alternatives, alternative power trains, and future vehicles. They also learn about alternative fuels, such as hydrogen and alcohol. The course also emphasizes on social events and German language and culture.



Automotive Engineering with Motorsport

This degree is awarded by the University of Hertfordshire, England. In the automotive industry, Motorsport will pave the way for future technology. This course is similar to the MEng/BEng degree in multiple ways. But the course puts a lot of emphasis on vehicle performance and vehicle engineering.

The University of Hertfordshire is now among the top universities for MS in automotive engineering in world. This degree is professionally accredited, and it helps many students gain chartered engineer status.

The course offers many free materials that help students grow. For example, students can read and use essays written by students of previous batches. This institute claims that it transforms lives. It provides not only degrees but also a valuable professional experience. For serious students, it is a life-changing experience.

Automotive and Motorsport Engineering

Awarded by the University of Huddersfield, England, this course reinforces the importance of the automotive industry. There is no doubt that the industry is huge. In 2015, the industry made 71.6bn in the UK alone. There is no possibility that the figure will stop growing in the foreseeable future.

If you complete the MEng course successfully, you will have a postgraduate level qualification, even though you just have a bachelor's degree. The automotive industry has a lot of opportunities to offer, and the course will enable you to receive those opportunities.

Automotive Engineering

This is a 3-year long bachelor's degree provided by the University of Bedfordshire, England. The goal of the course is to give students technical training that will help them become professional automotive engineers.

Collaboration with local Motorsport and automotive companies is a part of the course. In order to solve real-world problems, students are encouraged to gain real-world experience.

If you are interested in a bachelor's degree in automotive engineering, we encourage you to learn about all these options and make an informed decision. We hope this post will help you choose a course that meets your particular requirements.