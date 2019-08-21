Ferrari Happy with F1 Driver Line-up says Binotto

When drivers switch teams, there can sometimes be a domino effect in team line-ups. However, that won't be the case at Ferrari next season, according to team principal Mattia Binotto.

Red Bull dropping Pierre Gasly and replacing him with Alexander Albon, who returned to Torro Rosso, has already caused plenty of raised eyebrows during the mandatory summer break in Formula One. The Thai driver will now work alongside Max Verstappen for the remainder of the season, looking to earn himself a place in their 2020 line-up.

Recent speculation has been rife that Red Bull could seek to lure Sebastian Vettel back to the team, as they attempt to close the gap on both Ferrari and Mercedes, rather than promoting from within their existing pool of drivers.

This comes amidst rumors from Motor Sport Magazine regarding what the long-term future holds for 32-year-old Vettel, including speculation that he has even considered taking an early retirement. Having won all four of his F1 Championship titles at Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, it has also been suggested that a return to the team could be a tempting proposition.

While the immediate focus for Vettel will be a podium finish at the Belgian Grand Prix, with the German driver priced at 3.65 to win the race by NoAccountBet, there is also more than sufficient confidence at Ferrari that he is pretty much guaranteed to remain part of their 2020 line-up.

Despite all the speculation surrounding future team line-ups during the mid-season break, The Express has quoted Binotto strongly rejecting the idea that Vettel could be leaving Ferrari. Indeed, his view is that Vettel will be staying put alongside Charles Leclerc in their line-up.

"We have a couple of high-level drivers and I see no reason why we have to change anything," insisted Binotto. "Both have a contract and there is no doubt that Vettel will be with us in 2020," he underlined.

The future of Leclerc at Ferrari has also been called into question, given the typically high demands of the team. "Charles is in his first year with Ferrari and there's a lot of pressure," admitted Binotto.

"He has made some mistakes, but he's all about learning and not repeating them," concluded the Ferrari team principal, dismissing talk of the Frenchman being replaced. As such, Binotto is clear that, insofar as he's concerned, there will be no changes to their line-up in 2020.

As the only team amongst the top three in the 2019 Constructor Standing yet to win a race, Ferrari will undoubtedly be looking to improve during what remains of the current season. Looking further ahead, it's also clear they favor stability instead of knee-jerk reactions, planning for 2020.