Top Casinos on the F1 Calendar

Thanks to glamorous locations such as Monaco, Formula One has a reputation for being a sport for the jet set and high rollers.

Of course, that's not actually the case with F1 attracting fans from all walks of life. However, there is an element of elitism amongst those VIP fans who get to hang out in the pit lanes and walk the grid before a race.

For those who want to get a sense of glamour during their Grand Prix weekend, a trip to a high-end casino could do the trick with plenty of luxury venues located in and around some of the sport's most famous circuits.

So, here it is - our list of the best casinos on the F1 calendar.



Casino de Monte-Carlo, Monaco

There is only one place to start and that is Monte Carlo. The Monaco Grand Prix circuit has a corner named "Casino" where the Casino de Monte-Carlo is located. It is one of the track's most famous landmarks and is the most prestigious of the casinos located within the municipality. The venue even features terraces from where fans can view the action while playing table games. Unsurprisingly, it is not the cheapest casino on the calendar but it is certainly the most glamorous.

Marina Bay Sands Casino, Singapore

This impressive Sands venue in Singapore is a huge complex featuring, amongst other attractions, a luxury hotel and a casino. When you first see the casino, it is no surprise to discover the company behind it is based in Las Vegas. The casino features more than 1,000 gaming tables and 1,400 slot machines and looks across the river to the site of the Singapore Grand Prix road circuit. Until they host a Grand Prix in Las Vegas, this is as close as you'll get to that Nevada experience.

Casino de Montreal, Montreal

The Canadian Grand Prix circuit, named after local legend Gilles Villeneuve, is one of the most spectacular in the world. From above, the track appears to be almost floating on the St Lawrence River making it one of the most unique race tracks in the sport.

The Casino de Montreal is located in the middle of the circuit on the Notre Dame Island and within walking distance of the all the Formula One facilities. In keeping with its prestigious location, it also boasts the distinction of being the biggest casino in Canada with hundreds of table games and thousands of slot machines. During race weekend, the venue can host up to 4,000 people at any one time.

If you want to combine a weekend of racing with some high-quality gaming, the Casino de Monte-Carlo, Marina Bay Sands Casino and Casino de Montreal are our top three casino recommendations on the F1 circuit.