What Dream Car Would You Build if You Won the Lottery?

We all dream from time to time about driving our ideal car.

Yet, what if you could really go out and spend a fortune on putting together a car that you would never grow tired of?

Imagine that you won the lottery and could build a customized vehicle without worrying about the cost. By letting your imagination run wild, you can probably come up with amazing automobiles that would make life a lot more enjoyable.

Build a Replica of a Famous Movie Car

Have you ever wanted to drive James Bond’s Aston Martin, Dr Emmet Brown's DeLorean, or even the Batmobile? Just think how many heads will turn when you drive down the high street in David Hasselhoff's Pontiac Trans Am!

Buying the original might be possible for a lottery winner, but it will cost a good chunk of your winnings. Among the most expensive movie cars of all time are the original Batmobile at $4.62 million and the 1968 Ford Gulf GT40 featured in Le Man, which sold for $11 million.

In the US, the Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act ensures that companies can now build replicas of other cars, as reported by Autoweek, provided that the original is at least 25 years old. No matter what legendary car you would most like to own, you should do some intense research to find a manufacturer that is able to bring it to life.

Get the Fastest Car in the World

What if it has always been your ambition to drive an incredibly fast car? There is some debate over what is the fastest production car in the world right now; some sources list it as the Hennessey Venom F5, with a top speed of 301 MPH, although there are others that put the Koenigsegg Agera RS above it.

Buying either of these cars will cost you at least $1.5 million. Could you find a custom builder who is willing to make something even faster with the help of your winnings? If you love speed then it could be the most exciting way to spend your fortune.

On the other hand, the fastest non-production vehicles list compiled by Top Speed is topped by Thrust SSC, which reached 763 MPH when it became the first car to break the sound barrier. A vehicle like this might not be very practical but building a supersonic car does sound appealing.

Design the Car of Your Dreams

How much could you spend on your custom-built automobile? Well, if you won the lottery, the MegaMillions jackpot at Lottoland, for example, is listed at £54 million, the Millionaire Jackpot at £69 million, and the Powerball at £115 million. So, you're practically spoilt for choice.

If you win enough to build the exact car that you've always dreamt of, what would it look like? A small, incredibly fast city car, or a giant luxury vehicle that can go huge distances without stopping for fuel? We are used to having to compromise on our wishlist when it comes to the perfect car, with a lot of us having to settle with what will get us to-and-from work, so imagine what it would feel like to pull into the office car park in a custom-built Ferrari SF90 Stradale or Lamborghini Urus. (And then imminently hand in your notice because, you know, you've won the lottery.)

Finding your ideal automobile is the first item to check off the list for many people when they retire or come into a lot of money. By having one built to your specification, you could be sure that you start off your new life as a millionaire by spending your fortune wisely.