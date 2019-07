5 institutions in the UK offering Motorsport Engineering courses

Motosport is an interesting and risky hobby for real thrill-seekers.

Many youngsters are itching to attend university motorsport events. Some of them lose their heads when thinking they can invent the best motorbike ever. Below readers can find the list of the educational institutions for those pursuing a career of a motorsport engineer. Have a look at what they offer and choose the right for you if you're going to dedicate your life to motorsport.

1. University of Central Lancashire

This is a high-rated motorsport engineering university, which is considered one of the best motorsports engineering schools in the U.K. There are four courses available in total:

BEng (foundation entry, Hons)

MEng (foundation entry, Hons)

BEng (Hons)

MEng (Hons)

The overall duration of studies is 3-5 years. Tuition fees make 13,450 - 16,819.

Education at this university is based on written assignments. Therefore, you should have some writing skills to be able to complete a research paper. For example, you may need to search for beowulf essay topics. You can find many of them online and complete your own Beowulf essay based on these materials. These topics are free, and you can derive useful ideas for your essay from these papers.

2. Motosport Engineering Courses at Oxford Brokes University

This is a modern 5-star university offering nine motorsport engineering courses. More than 95% of graduates are employed or continue their studies. Research conducted by this university is recognized worldwide. It invests huge amounts in development: 220 million was invested in 2015. Oxford Brokes University is considered the safest educational institution in the U.K.

You can start acquiring a profession of a motorsport engineer in 2020. The following courses on motorsport engineering are available:

FdEng in Motosport Engineering at Bridgwater & Taunton, Brooklands or Wiltshire Colleges

BEng in Motorsport Engineering at Brooklands, and Bridgwater & Taunton Colleges (Hons)

MEng in Motosport Technology (Hons)

MSC in Motosport Engineering (Hons)

Studies last from 1 to 4 years. Tuition fees vary from 9,270 to 18,958.

3. University of Derby

This is a motorsport college where graduates can practice their motorsport engineering skills right on the Donington Park race track! Graduates from this university are working with well-known national and international race teams.

You can pursue the following careers when entering this college:

Mechanical Engineer

Design Engineer

Design Development Engineer

Data Technician

Chassis Design Engineer

Crew Chief

With multiple workshops and modern set-up equipment, you can grok in details of motorsport engineering and technology. The University of Derby cooperates with the following employers:

Jaguar Land Rover

Ford

Aston Martin

Triumph Motorcycles

Lotus... to name a few

Tuition fees start from 9,250 yearly and include all mandatory study trips, textbooks, and relevant extras.

4. Staffordshire University

This educational institution belongs to the top 40 of the best UK universities and top 10 of teaching quality. Engineering degrees graduates can get at this university are appreciated by such famous employers as Jaguar Land Rover, Eurocopter, Perkins Engines, KMF, and Capula. Students develop necessary technical, hands-on, and professional skills. Skills acquired by graduates from Staffordshire University help solve real-world problems. The first years of studies are based on written tasks such as an essay or a research paper. During the last years of studies, students mostly learn practical skills. Tuition fees make up 9,250 annually for national students and 12,500 for international students. There are no free courses, but you can apply for a scholarship if you're living in the UK or Ireland. However, this option isn't valid for international students pursuing a career in motorsports.

5. University of Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire is committed to innovation, enterprise, and entrepreneurship. This is one of the leading educational institutions in the U.K. that is focused on transferable skills and work-based learning. The university offers only one course in motorsport engineering. Tuition fees are 11,950, and the studies last for 4 years.

As well as in many other higher educational institutions, education in Hertfordshire is based on written assignments. Therefore, you're required to write an essay about Beowulf or search for other topics online. Also, students are required to send admission essays to enable the admission committee to evaluate their knowledge - outline before starting to complete your admission essay.

We listed five universities offering motorsport engineering courses in the U.K. There are many higher educational institutions where you can acquire a degree in motorsport engineering, but these five are definitely the best in the field. You can choose the university which is close to your home or the one that meets your requirements. The choice of the university depends on your personal preferences and financial support.