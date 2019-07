Four Different Types of Car Racing

If you've ever read a custom essay UK about car racing, you might know that British are crazy about sports.

Different kinds of sports and the craze to play and watch them is passed on generation after generation. They uphold superstitions and are just ready to have a heated argument with anybody who speaks bad about their favorite team. The same trends can be observed in other parts of the world, albeit for other kinds of sports. Most of the countries bleed for motorsport, soccer, hockey, basketball, and football.

British people have a unique way of connecting with racing. Most of the audience is engaged in a sport with more action with such elevated series as Global Rallycross (GRC) or NASCAR. In this article, we introduce you to different kinds of amateur and professional car racing.

Production Car Racing or Showroom Stock Racing

The racing of production car happens at the point of the take-off of the grassroots motorsport. It's also called the showroom stock racing. This racing style represents professional drivers and big automakers. The racing of production cars strictly features road cars that are based on production, and that can't be modified. It's generally organized as one-make series at the pro level. Such races either feature a certain car model or different kinds of models manufactured by a particular company. Its examples include Ferrari Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Porsche Supercup.

Open-Wheel Racing Comprising the Best Motorsport Series

Open-wheel racing consists of motorsport series that are among the highest profile in the world, including IndyCar and Formula One. Open-wheel racing derives its name from the fact that its wheels are exposed since they don't have any faring covers. If you have a look at the different cars competing in IndyCar and F1, you'll find them similar, but they are actually operated according to different sets of rules and race on various tracks. While the IndyCar can use the road as well as oval courses, F1 just operates on road courses.

Touring Car Racing Done with Modified Cars

Touring car racing is done with road cars that are heavily modified. This form of racing is especially popular in Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Australia. Unlike the IndyCar and F1, vehicles in touring car racing commonly come in contact with each other and the race has a variety of battle position. The race becomes exciting with these features, just like the stock car racing in the US.

The series of touring car race has endurance races as well as sprint races. The endurance races are at least three hours long, whereas the sprint races are a short distance. Both kinds of races assess different sets of skills. While the sprint races are heavily dependent on the skills of the driver, endurance races are based on the talent of the pit crew and the engineer. Some of the popular series of touring car races include Supercars Championship (SC), British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), and World Touring Car Cup (WTCC).

Sports Car Racing - A Very Popular Competition

It's a trendy kind of motorsport. Races are organized throughout the day and in all kinds of weather conditions. Cars' durability is tested in long-standing race competitions such as 24 Hours at Daytona, 24 Hours of Nurburgring, and 24 Hours of Le Mans. The very competitions also test the pit crews' speed, engineers' ingenuity, and the car drivers' skills. It takes sharp vision, an in-depth understanding and awareness of the routes to win - just being fast cannot ensure victory.

The majority of automobile makers compete at the level of grand touring, models of fielding which appear the same as the range-topping vehicles. Many big brands have their own race cars - there's a 488 from Ferrari and a Corvette race car from Chevrolet. A prototype class of cars features wildly speedy, extensively regulated and honed non-manufacturing race vehicles.

Example of a Latest Car for Racing - MCL34

The latest MCL34 car from McLaren has been revealed for Formula 1 season of 2019. It has the distinctive papaya color that it was unveiled with the previous year and has blue color added both at the rear and the front. The McLaren Technology Center's employees first unveiled MCL34 car in Woking, the UK.

It embodies all regulations of the year 2019, including the smaller bargeboards and simpler front wings. The car has a Renault engine and is significantly different from the model that was introduced before. The previous model wasn't perfect for car racing, but this year's model has been developed considering the requirements of the increasingly tough sport.