Austrian GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a bit of a stop-start day, especially in the afternoon with the red flags, but it goes like this sometimes. It's the same for everyone and we have to make the best of it, whatever the situation. The car felt better in FP2 but let's not get carried away. It is way too early to say where we stand compared to our rivals, that is something we will only find out tomorrow and in the race. For sure, we have work to do to improve things ahead of qualifying."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "I was quite happy with the balance of the car, even though it was difficult to put everything together this afternoon. The two red flags came when we put the soft tyres on and I feel we couldn't use them to their fullest. However, tomorrow is when it matters. We have to focus on improving ahead of qualifying and do the best possible job in the rest of the weekend, but I hope we can reach Q3 again."