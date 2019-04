The Upcoming Chinese Grand Prix: Where the Fortune will Favour the Brave

Round 3 of the F1 racing season is just around the corner.

In a few days, these racing tracks would be filled with twenty of the fastest Formula 1 drivers belonging to ten teams where they will indulge in a match of speed in a widely anticipated Formula 1 event: the Chinese Grand Prix. The first ever Chinese Grand Prix took place in the year of 2004 and has gained importance in terms of viewership owing to the thrill provided by the land of the dragons. Moreover, another thing which excites the people is that the Chinese track is home to the lengthiest straight among the 21 Grand Prix circuits in the globe.

Chinese Grand Prix: Past Heroes

Fernando Alonso (Spain) fought Michael Schumacher (Germany) with enormous force in the Shanghai Circuit. Those were the narrowly battled races in the year '05 and '06 when the Spaniard ultimately crushed the German star.

And it was this circuit only where Schumacher sealed his last ever Grand Prix conquest before retirement in the 06 edition of Chinese Grand Prix.

Last year, KimiRaikkonen, aged at 39, landed himself in the third position above Hamilton and much to the humiliation of his critiques who considered him a 'second rate' Ferrari driver.

A track of mixed fortunes

The Shanghai International Circuit has unfolded diverse lucks for many drivers. But well, this statement might be true for every racing circuit, right? Yes, now and then. A game so intensely rooted in uncertainties, where a single second seem to be long time, how can a Formula 1 track ever side with the 'predictable?'

Take Raikkonen's case for instance. As stated above, Kimi Raikkonen's overpowered British superstar Lewis Hamilton to bag the third position on the podium where he was earlier considered to be a substandard driver. To this end, the way the latter has won at Spa-Franco champs in the last few occasions also raises a question.

Another instance of this can be the performance of Sebastian Vettelin the Chinese Grand Prix. Ever since 2009, Sebastian Vettel has never mounted on the top spot of the podium in the Shanghai Circuit. In 2018, Vettel contacted with Red Bull's Max Verstappen, and thus hurt his own chances to earn some valued points.

The Chinese Grand Prix has been surely a track of mixed fortune for Vettel as he has dominated in other Asian circuits like Indian Grand Prix but has shown surprisingly average performance in the Shanghai Circuit.