Verstappen edges out Schumacher in Bahrain

Hard to believe but though situated in the desert, heavy rain compromised the first day of in-season testing in Bahrain today, with drivers losing around four hours of track time.

Such was the unexpected nature of the conditions that there were no wet or intermediate tyres available to allow some wet running, consequently the track remained silent, much to the frustration of those race fans who had stayed on after Sunday's Grand Prix, and the teams and drivers seeking to make the most of an already limited test schedule.

While the timesheets show that Max Verstappen posted the fastest time and Lewis Hamilton completed the most laps, the headlines will be all about Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, who was making his F1 debut with his father's old team, Ferrari.

Like the rest, the German was sidelined for much of the afternoon, but eventually he posted a 29.976 to go quickest, albeit on the softest rubber available (C5). Shortly after however, Max Verstappen posted a 29.379 on his preferred C3s.

Also attracting the media's attention was Fernando Alonso, the Spaniard back in an F1 car just months after walking away from the sport. The Spaniard, at the wheel of a McLaren, was on duty for Pirelli as it began its tyre testing programme for 2020.

This morning's pace-setter was Romain Grosjean, who on Sunday retired after just 16 laps, his second retirement of the season. By close of play he had slipped to fourth in the standings, Lando Norris, who was only on duty for McLaren this afternoon, having taken over the MCL34 from Carlos Sainz, posting a 30.800 to go third.

In total there were 15 drivers on duty today, Daniil Kvyat, like Alonso, on duty for Pirelli, while McLaren and Williams split driver duties.

While there was talk of extending the session due to the lost time, it was eventually decided to end it as planned at 18:00 (local time).

It is not anticipate that there will be any further downpours tomorrow, the final day of the test.

Team reports and quote to follow.