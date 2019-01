Formula One U-turns On Betting Sponsorships

Betting on Formula One is not only exciting, but it can be extremely profitable for the right individual.

Maybe you don't entirely know what you are doing or maybe you are just looking to improve your current game. Well, you have come to the right place. There are a number of different betting strategies out there and not all of them work for every single individual. However, some of the tips that you discover below might seem like common sense. And, some strategies might seem like common sense and some strategies might be a bit more complicated

You Have To Evaluate Everything

When it comes to betting on any sport you have to get to know the players and playing field. This is especially true when it comes to racing because there are many factors that come into play. The track, the weather, and the conditions of the team all play a role. Most novice bettors only associate racing with the driver. Sure, the driver is the face that is most seen and he is probably the one with the skills, but it is not his skills alone that make the team what it is. Without a good pit crew, the driver simply wouldn't make it on his own. You have to familiarize yourself with the drivers, the teams, and the track conditions for the day of the race. Know the weather, know which driver fare better on certain tracks, and know who is using a new pit crew. Simply put, before placing a bet you need to know everything.

Consider Betting On Multiple Drivers

When most players are betting on F1 at https://www.poker338.net they like to bet on who is going to win the race or the overall season. In fact, if you ask most bettors who they are betting on they are probably going to reply with one name. There is no set rule that says you only have to place a bet on one driver. As a matter of fact, when you are placing more than multiple bets on different drivers it greatly increases your chances of winning. F1 offers some generous payouts and even if you place a bet on multiple drivers and there, of course, is only one winner, you are still going to cover your losses.

Don't Rely On Qualifying Times

Most novice betters automatically assume that the driver with the fastest qualifying time is going to be the fastest driver come race day. This is not always the case because it is entirely possible that the racing conditions will change come race day. Changes in temperature.

Precipitation, cloud coverage, humidity, and just about anything you can imagine will make a major difference. The reason you need to factor in these things is that you don't want to place all your eggs in one basket. The trick is to pay close attention to the cars that qualify in the top grid spots on tracks where passing is tougher. For instance, the Monaco track. These tracks make driving conditions and passing much harder, which means drivers that do well on tracks like this will be able to adapt to varying conditions.