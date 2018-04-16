Formula 1 Themed Slot Games Craze

With the next Grand Prix just around the corner, there is no better to make the wait easier than by engaging in some thematic interactive media.

When people hear slot machines, they usually think about games with themes that range from dangerous savannas, explorers, deadly caves, Greek mythology to licensed franchises such as the Marvel Collection that includes famous titles such as Iron Man, X-Men, and the Incredible Hulk. However, you would be surprised to find out that there are a few Formula 1 themed slot machines that capture the best elements that this motorsport has to offer. Here are a few online slot games that you should definitely check out.

Formula x Slot

Formula X Slot is arguably one of the most famous slots games based around Formula 1, and rightfully so. The game steers away from the realism of the sport and boasts a quite nostalgic, two-dimensional cartoonish art style that will surely remind you of the old Hannah Barbera productions that rocked the animation world during the 50’s and 60’s.

As for the gameplay, Formula X Slot is, at its core, a progressive jackpot slot machine that can offer payments up to the hundreds of thousands. The game is based on five reels and 25 pay lines. As soon as you boot the game, you will have to place a bet, which can range between 0.25 and 25.00 per each single turn. In order to claim one of the three jackpots, you have to play the maximum amounts of lines, which in the case of this game is 25. All in all, with its bonus rounds and free spins, Formula X Slot is a balanced game suited for both courageous and modest betters, and the playful art style will surely entice nostalgic players.

Good to Go

Another slot game that has Formula 1 fans go slot crazy is Good to Go. Although this particular game does not explicitly support any particular teams, observant players might deduce that the designer is a Ferrari fan judging by the fact that red is the dominant color. Regardless of team affiliations, the overall final product does not give the impression that the developer was biased towards a certain part.

While the game’s graphics style is nothing to write home about, it does a great job at capturing the essence of Formula 1. The reel, as well as the winning symbols, are comprised of Formula 1 themed imagery like a pilot wearing a helmet, a wheel, the famous checkered flag and a shiny, bright red racing car. The Wild symbol here is depicted as a blonde woman and hitting it can land the player 5,000 times the bet amount.

It is worth noting that this is not your regular, run-of-the-mill slot games, as landing the winning symbols is quite hard and requires some deep strategic thinking and prior planning. But if you want a game that combines the thrill of racing and the adrenaline of slot machines, Good to Go might be your cup of tea.

Formula-1 by Globo Tech

Finally, another themed slot game that fans should really try out is Formula-1. Developed by Globo Tech, it features a comic book inspired art style that you do not often see in many slot machines. The symbols are what exactly you would expect from a Formula 1 themed game – the wild is an image of the finish line, a racer holding the winner’s cup, with the bonus being displayed as a girl wearing a cap and holding a cap. Overall, it has fifteen symbols with 21 pay lines, and players can bet amounts that range from 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 50 cents, and 1, 2 and 5 dollars respectively.

The maximum amount you can bet on a single spin is 100 dollars. Apart from that, Formula-1 works like your standard progressive jackpot slot game with a few added gameplay features such as a bonus game, a generous number of free spins and a gambling feature.

Conclusion

While there are many slot games with very specific themes and art styles, you would not think that a Formula 1 theme, a sport filled with speed and excitement, would work so well with slot machines, games that are based on slow, methodical plays and strategic thinking. Thankfully, a few creative developers saw the opportunity and created slot games that capture the essence of Formula 1 and provide the best gaming experience. If you are a fan of this motorsport, make sure to read through this article, and you will find a slot games that suits your style.