Formula E reveals next generation car

Formula E and the FIA have released the first digital images of the next generation car for season five showcasing the futuristic new-look of the electric street racing series, with the covers coming off the physical model at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6.

Making its competitive debut for the 2018/19 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the fully-electric Gen2 car will be used for the next three seasons. The car visibly represents a new era for Formula E and further distinguishes the series from other categories in motorsport.

This is the first car ever to be created by the governing body for motorsport, with the FIA bringing together the world's leading designers and engineers to work on the concept. The common package of specification parts will be homologated and built by the competing manufacturers to house their own bespoke powertrain.

The new car demonstrates a step-up in performance from the current iteration with almost double the energy storage capacity and double the range, meaning the teams and drivers will complete a full race distance at higher speeds without making a mid-race car swap. The Gen2 car is clear proof of the advancements in battery and electric motor technology achieved in the space of only four years.

"These are very exciting times for Formula E," said Jean Todt. "Today we show for the first time the design of the next generation car, and I'm sure that everyone will be very excited by how futuristic and advanced it is. I'm very proud that the FIA has been at the forefront of this car's development, it's something new for the Federation, and the project has been a huge success. I can't wait to take the covers off the real car when it will be seen for the first time in Geneva on March 6."

"This car represents the future of racing," added Alejandro Agag, Founder & CEO of Formula E. "When we started Formula E, our goal was to break the mould and challenge the status quo - bringing a revolution to motorsport. This next generation car represents that revolution. The cars will be faster and will have almost double the amount of energy storage capacity and double the range, demonstrating the continuous evolution of battery technology. Together with the FIA, we've achieved a great milestone with the introduction of this car and I can't wait to see it on track."