F1 looking for style over substance?

Still reeling from the thought that this year cars will sport the controversial Halo device, F1 fans should expect further shocks in the coming years as the cars become even more futuristic, according to the sport's technical boss, Ross Brawn.

"We've had designers working on the aesthetics of the cars for some time now," Brawn told Sky Sports, "and the aesthetics of the cars are a really important thing.

"I think we've done some great work on how you integrate the Halo, for instance," he continued, "because it looks like it's just been stuck on the car, which it quite literally has.

"It's obvious, but when you talk to the fans, they say the cars have got to look great," he claims. "They've almost got to look like derivatives of video games and evolve in a way where the video games take their key from Formula One, not the other way round."

"I think they'll look sensational," he enthused. “We're going to have some great-looking cars in the future, that's a really important thing for us."

While many fans might indeed want "great looking" cars, it is unclear whether they want to see the sport head down the Tron route, many left cold by the future as envisioned by Renault (pictured) and others.

The regulations introduced in 2017 were meant to make the cars look better, more aggressive, and while the success of that particular intention is up to the individual it did very little to improve the racing, indeed, as well-documented, overtaking was down 50% on 2016.

What fans really want is great racing, drivers being able to stalk their prey, dice and pounce when the time is right.

However, much like Zak Brown's reliance on McLaren's radical look for its garage this year, Ross Brawn and Liberty very much appear to be about the look of the sport, classic style over substance.