Japanese GP: Result

NEWS STORY
08/10/2017

Full result of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 53 1h 27:31.193
2 Verstappen Red Bull 53 + 0:01.211
3 Ricciardo Red Bull 53 + 0:09.679
4 Bottas Mercedes 53 + 0:10.580
5 Raikkonen Ferrari 53 + 0:32.622
6 Ocon Force India 53 + 1:07.788
7 Perez Force India 53 + 1:11.424
8 Magnussen Haas 53 + 1:28.953
9 Grosjean Haas 53 + 1:29.883
10 Massa Williams 52 + 1 Lap
11 Alonso McLaren 52 + 1 Lap
12 Palmer Renault 52 + 1 Lap
13 Gasly Toro Rosso 52 + 1 Lap
14 Vandoorne McLaren 52 + 1 Lap
15 Wehrlein Sauber 51 + 2 Laps
16 Stroll Williams 45 REtired
17 Hulkenberg Renault 40 DRS Failure
18 Ericsson Sauber 7 Accident
19 Vettel Ferrari 4 Retired
20 Sainz Toro Rosso 0 Accident

