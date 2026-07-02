British Grand Prix: FIA Drivers Press Conference

Part One: Lance Stroll, Lando Norris and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Lando, let's start with you. Just describe how it feels to be racing at home as the reigning world champion.

Lando Norris: Pretty damn cool. I mean, every year here is cool, honestly, so the championship isn't the thing that makes it much better or much worse. It's just always a pleasure, always a joy to drive in front of your home fans, friends, family, the whole lot, and team as well, so I've always loved it. I've always enjoyed it since 2019, my first time here, but of course now and after last year, winning both the race and, of course, the championship, then I can almost just come here a little bit more relaxed, to not feel like there's pressure to have to win my first home Grand Prix, but there's more want from inside to try and win it the second time.

Are you putting on anything special for the fans? Is the 'Landostand' back?

LN: Yeah, the Landostand, it looks amazing. I can't wait, honestly, to see it in the car tomorrow. It's going to hopefully distract everyone, it's that bright. And I've got an extra- tinted visor just for getting through Stowe. It's a lot bigger, a lot better than it was last season. The grandstand is huge. I went there this morning to already see everyone that was there, with the store, and just a lot more hospitality for people, some music, some DJs, things like that. So, I just want everyone that's there, everyone who's here to support me, to have a good time and enjoy it even when we're not actually on track driving. It's special, because I still see myself as just a kid that wants to go racing and enjoy driving, but at the same time have the whole unbelievable extra, which is a fan base and supporters and all of this. And when I see all of this come together, and feeling like that normal kid, then it's just quite unbelievable, honestly, to see the size of it and see how many people are here to support me. It's something I've dreamt of.

OK, quick word on performance. After a strong race in Spain, Austria looked a little more hard work for the team. What are your expectations for Silverstone?

LN: Honestly, I have no idea. I'd just rather wait and see how we're going to do. I don't think, actually, that Red Bull Ring was that much worse than Spain. I think you just had a few other cars in the mix. We were quicker than the Ferraris on Sunday, slower than the Red Bulls. So things change around us at the minute, but we're just simply not where we want to be. So I think we're probably not coming in quite as optimistic as we were this time last year, but we're still optimistic that we want to aim for a podium and we still want to get two cars high up there and in the points. And of course, personally, that's something I would like to achieve this weekend too.

Alright. Good luck with that, Lando. Thank you very much. Lance, let's come to you. Not a home race for you, but very definitely one for the team. Just how special is this for Aston Martin?

Lance Stroll: Yeah, always a special race for us as a team. We're just across the road, so a lot of people from the factory that don't always get a chance to see the cars, this weekend they'll come with the family, get a chance to see the cars. And yes, it's always nice for everybody in Silverstone.

OK, now let's talk about the upgrade. Adrian Newey spoke earlier this week about what's coming in Hungary. Does it feel for you that there's a light at the end of the tunnel? What are you expecting in terms of performance when it arrives?

LS: We'll find out. We'll find out in Hungary. We have the aero in Hungary and then engine in Zandvoort. So, we'll know more then. Hopefully we get more in the mix.

Have you put any of it through the simulator yet?

LS: Yeah, it's supposed to go a lot faster. How much faster is always difficult to estimate before it hits the track. I just hope we take a good step forward and it gives us some opportunity to fight every weekend and score some points, if it's good, or if it's great, better than that.

Well, good luck this weekend. Thank you. Gabi, let's come to you now. Eleventh place, you've owned that for the last few races. How frustrated are you by the recent run?

Gabriel Bortoleto: I'm not frustrated. I think realistically, in the last races, it's everything we could achieve. Racing Bulls, they were a little bit ahead of us the whole weekend and then obviously no one had any issues with the car during the race, so we just finished actually where I put the pace of the car. I don't think we could have done much better than P11. Obviously, three P11s in a row, it's always so close to the points. I want to score points for the team. I know how important it is, but at the same time, we just need to keep building up the way we are. I think we've progressed a lot from the beginning of the season. I think we are having many less issues and now we are being able to put more clean weekends. And I think if we keep going in this direction, we're going to at some point step into the points and then hopefully we can consistently stay there.

Let's talk about some of that progress. You had some upgrades on the car last weekend at the Red Bull Ring. How different was the car to drive?

GB: It was a decent upgrade, I would say. It was quite a bit better. I don't know how much in lap time I can estimate on that, but definitely we put the car in a bit more consistent way. I can drive it having less issues, having less unpredictable snaps or things happening. And I think we went in the right direction, definitely. I think it was a good upgrade that worked as we expected.

And what about the starts? Are those issues behind you guys now?

GB: I don't know, to be honest. I think last race was very good in that sense. I managed to overtake one car in the start. It was the only car I overtook the whole year [so far] in the first lap. But at the same time, we need to keep building in that sense. I feel like we were able to do that last weekend and we need to do it again here and next weekend. And then at some point, if we keep doing it every weekend, we can say that we improved the starts. But it cannot be a coincidence of only one weekend. But definitely we are in a happy place now comparing to previous ones.

Questions From The Floor

(Craig Slater - Sky Sports News) Lando, I wonder what you made of the news that Max Verstappen's management had some talks with McLaren. A few years ago all the talk was maybe you needed to go to Red Bull to advance your career. Does it reflect where McLaren are at now? And what do you think of Max and McLaren as a kind of fit?

LN: To be honest, a lot of drivers want to come to McLaren. I don't know why you just highlight Max. There are quite a few others that I know that want to come as well. So no, I mean, it's a cool thing. It's a good thing that a four-time World Champion wants to come on board and wants to potentially join the team. I don't know how much of it's true, but it's a cool thing. And if there's an opportunity for me to drive with other people, it's something I've always looked forward to. But it's not a thing for now. It's not a serious thing. And I'm also just excited for my future with McLaren. I'm still going to be here for many, many more years, so excited for whoever I get partnered with. But for the time being, me and Oscar are working very well together and we're excited to work together for more years too. So that's our focus for now.

(Mara Sangiorgio - Sky Sport Italy) A question for Lando. Lando, I saw you this morning when you arrived among those fans and the energy that they gave you. Is it the energy that can transform the impossible into the possible? Did you think, "Come on, I can replay what I did last year for them"?

LN: I'll just say yes, for the sake of it. I'll say yes to give them hope. You don't need to be a scientist to realise we're not in the same position as we were last year. So to be confident in repeating such a thing I think is very tough to do. But it's always your home race where you want to do better than ever. And Silverstone has been actually a pretty good track for us over the last X-amount of years. So certainly I want to say yes, that they give me the energy. They certainly make it more exciting and they certainly make me want to put on the best show I possibly can for them. So, for the sake of a headline you put, I'll say yes.

(Wendy Wen - Tencent) I have a question for Lando. I think that you have built one of the coolest and trendiest personal brands in motorsports, from your website to LN4 merch, and we saw the queues of your pop-up store this morning are crazy. So I want to ask how hands-on are you with all the designs of your brand, and what are the core identities you want to express through them?

LN: Sure. Yeah, I run the whole thing! I do it all: manufacturing, design, social and driving. No, I have a very good team around me to help me do all of these things. It was only, what, three or four years ago, I didn't really have a brand, let's say. Didn't have design, colour, personality, that was almost shareable through clothing, media. Hard to tell any story through anything, whereas now we do. And that's something I've always been very excited for and always looked forward to putting together and slowly seeing it coming together and expanding over the years. From the Landstand last year, I think it's almost over doubled what it was last year. So, I have a very good team around me that support me in all of these things and also are able to understand this world very well. I'm good at the driving part and really that's about it. I leave the rest of it to them. But I'm always involved in terms of designs and schemes and storytelling and understanding what really the fans want at the end of the day. I enjoy being part of it. I wouldn't say I'm the leader of any of these situations, but I enjoy just being involved because it's my thing. It's still me at the end of the day. So, you have to be able to give my personality, my colours through a range that people can enjoy and my fans and my supporters can enjoy. And that's something always to look forward to, for sure.