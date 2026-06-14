Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Race team notes - Haas

TGR Haas F1 Team finished the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday with Esteban Ocon taking 13th while Ollie Bearman was forced to retire.

Ocon took the start from 17th position on Pirelli P Zero Red soft tires and made up a couple of positions through the opening stint. Ocon pitted on lap 13 for White hard tires and came in again on lap 34 for Yellow mediums. Owing to the high tire degradation Ocon pitted once more on lap 61 for another set of soft tires and classified in 13th at the checkered flag.

Bearman started the race from 16th place on medium tires and held position through the first stint, before extending to lap 19 until switching to hard tires. Bearman made his second pit stop under a virtual safety car period on lap 41, coming in for soft rubber, but was forced to retire his VF-26 a handful of laps from the end.

TGR Haas F1 Team holds seventh position in the Constructors' Championship on 21 points.

Up front Lewis Hamilton claimed victory for Scuderia Ferrari, the 106th of his grand prix career, ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell and McLaren Racing's Lando Norris.

Ollie Bearman: "It was tough, but we were expecting that. I don't think we were anywhere out of position, if anything we were further forward than we were meant to be with some good pace. Unfortunately, with a few laps to go I was running in P13, which would've turned into P11 with the two cars ahead retiring, and there was an issue with the car so we had to retire. We've got some work to do, it's been a tough weekend and we're going to put our heads together, figure it out and improve for the next race."

Esteban Ocon: "It was a very difficult race. We didn't manage to keep the tires alive and make them hold the whole race. We had to do three stops because we couldn't hold the rear tires, they were completely finished every time we were doing a stint. It was very painful and we tried to hold on, but we had no pace at the end of the race. We need to deep dive into the set up, I think we got it wrong this weekend from FP2 to now, so hopefully we can do something better in Austria."

Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal: "This weekend the car wasn't quick enough and I think operationally we weren't good enough. If you look at part of the race where Ollie was on the hard tire, his pace was decent, but from day one this weekend we didn't operate at the level we should be operating at and that has had a knock-on effect into today. In the race, communication wasn't good enough. Yes, the car needs to be improved and be faster, but we're not getting the best out of it. As a team we need to look at ourselves and improve very quickly."