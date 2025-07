Belgian Grand Prix: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "I'm looking forward to getting back on track in Belgium this weekend. Spa's always a good one to go to, and the fans there bring a mega atmosphere.

"Winning at Silverstone was an incredible feeling, but my full attention is now on the double-header. I've been back at the MTC with the team, working hard and getting ready to go again. We're motivated and focused on keeping the momentum going."

Oscar Piastri: "I'm always very excited to go racing at Spa. It's a legendary track which feels awesome to drive with so many high-speed sections. It's one of the highlights on the calendar, for sure.

"We have worked hard during the gap in races and my thanks go to everyone doing such a good job back at MTC."

Andrea Stella: "After two weeks away from track, we now head to Spa for the final double-header before the summer break. It's also a Sprint event, so we're looking forward to competing for more points with both drivers competing for victories.

"After the incredible 1-2 finish at our home race last time out, which meant so much to the team, we head to one of the most historic circuits on the calendar fully energised. Spa is an iconic venue and a real challenge for the drivers, so I'm sure it will offer some exciting racing for fans to watch."

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Race laps: 44

Circuit length: 7.004 km/4.352 miles

Total race distance: 308.052 km/191.415 miles

Number of corners: 19 (9 right, 10 left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C3 & Soft: C4