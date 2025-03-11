Alpine promotes Indian driver Kush Maini to reserve F1 role

Alpine Academy driver Kush Maini has extended his role to join the F1 team's pool of test and reserve drivers.

As Test and Reserve Driver, Maini's duties will involve offering support to the team's car development and set-up objectives using the driver-in-loop simulator at Enstone, as well as participating in its TPC Programme aimed at improving skills at the wheel of a contemporary, modern F1 car.

The 24-year-old from Karnataka, joined the Alpine Academy in October 2023 ahead of the 2024 season and has since competed in the Formula 2 Championship, scoring five podiums including a victory in Hungary.

He will continue racing in Formula 2 for 2025, driving for DAMS with the season beginning on the Formula One support bill in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix this weekend.

"I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for Alpine this season," he said. "Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio and Oliver for their continued support.

"I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula One machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024. I'm very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia."

"We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush's role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season," added Julian Rouse, Alpine Academy Director. "Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025.

"His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season."