Andretti forging ahead with new HQ

Undaunted by F1's rejection of its bid to enter the sport, Andretti is pushing ahead with its planned HQ.

Andretti Global has revealed new site designs and confirmed project progression as the team works toward a 2025 transition from its existing location to the under-construction headquarters located in Fishers, Indiana.

Continuing to work with Ridge, Andretti has welcomed RATIO and Clark Construction as new, integral partners to the design and development of the 90-acre campus.

U.K.-based Ridge continues to lead the project with a focus on design and race shop programming, utilizing the company's years of experience and accolades designing motorsport facilities and sport venues worldwide. The company has worked with a number of teams, most recently Aston Martin, for whom it designed its new campus.

RATIO, the architect of record for the project, has brought a new energy into the building layout and features while Clark Construction has joined as the official general contractor bringing the Andretti vision to life. Bradford Allen remains the master developer of the project site.

A key element of the project is centred around employee engagement and wellness culture as the international brand engages the Indiana workforce and attracts global talent. The new facility is set to include a state-of-the-art fitness centre, walking trails with access to the Nickel Plate Trail and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, amphitheaters, employee gathering areas and expanded dining options. The development continues through a strategic phased approach, with Phase 1 of the project covering just under 400,000 square feet. The 2025 move-in date for Phase 1 will focus on bringing Andretti's INDYCAR and INDY NXT operations under one roof alongside the operations of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti's IMSA programs.

In terms of F1, it is claimed that as much as 50% of the new $200m HQ will be given over to the project's design and manufacturing facilities.

Additional planning is also underway for the Andretti Experience, an expanded fan and community-focused portion of the complex featuring interactive experiences, memorabilia and museum exhibits, public dining, event hosting opportunities and more, with further announcements at a later time.

"Since ground-breaking, we've taken time to really evaluate and dive deep into every aspect of the project," said Michael Andretti. "Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on enhanced performance and competition capabilities for our race teams. The updated designs and direction accomplish all those things and I'm so proud of what we are building.

"Indiana has been home to the Andretti organization for many years, and the city of Fishers has been very welcoming. We are thrilled to see progress continuing with our campus and can't wait to officially join the community."

"We are ecstatic with the new site designs and continued progression of our HQ build in Fishers," added Marissa Andretti, VP Andretti Global and MD, Andretti Technologies. "Under the development of Bradford Allen, our partners at Ridge, RATIO and Clark Construction have helped turn our vision into a reality, building not just an office or a motorsport facility, but a destination for our team and the community.

"Engaging and enhancing our employee experience is very important in every aspect of the new building, and a key component for us in attracting global talent to the state of Indiana. Employee culture is crucial in shaping a positive work environment and fostering teamwork - one team, one dream mentality! Through some of the reimagined elements of our new headquarters, we can better focus on the wellbeing of our team and help strengthen a sense of pride and belonging."