Aston Martin unveils the AMR23

Aston Martin has unveiled its 2023 challenger, the AMR23, as Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll talks of "new energy" within the team which feels like a fresh start".

The AMR23 is a considerable evolution of last year's chassis, which was honed across the season into a consistent points challenger. In year three of the team's ambitious journey as Aston Martin, the aim is to deliver a car that will be competitive from the outset.

After last season's wide-reaching technical changes, there is only a subtle refinement of the regulations for this year, with a few small adjustments focused on ensuring compliance and improving safety.

That technical stability has given the team the opportunity to adjust its personnel roster. For 2023, Technical Director Dan Fallows will lead the design office; Andrew Green becomes Chief Technical Officer for Aston Martin Performance Technologies, to expand and diversify the Group's broader commercial activities.

The most notable technical changes for 2023 includes a 15mm raising of the floor limit - to mitigate against F1 ‘porpoising' or bouncing; a more stringent vertical deflection test; and new, larger rear-view mirrors.

The consistency in the rules has also enabled the AMF1 design team to iterate and innovate in several key areas - most notably aerodynamics. The key visible differences to the AMR23 include a heavily revised front wing; new sidepods, which incorporate a sweeping inner ramp to more efficiently channel airflow; and a new engine cover with a larger roll hoop inlet.

"This year's move into our new state-of-the-art factory is more than just a serious statement of intent," said Lawrence Stroll, "it will considerably strengthen and empower every single individual in this organisation, helping us to deliver on our ambition to narrow the gap to the front of the grid and, in time, become genuine championship frontrunners.

"In the past year, we have demonstrated the determination and belief needed to move forward and we have constructed a brand-new car to match our vision and ambition.

"Across our partner portfolio, I want to offer my best wishes to Ravi Kumar, who has just been appointed CEO at Cognizant, a company with whom we share an inspired vision. To the team at Aramco, who have shown incredible faith in this organisation, and to all our partners, I extend my thanks for joining us on this unique journey.

"The talk today is of new energy, and, believe me, it feels like a fresh start and an incredibly promising and ambitious way to begin the new season."

"The second half of 2022 showed real signs of progress as we worked hard on car development," added Mike Krack. "For this year, our aim must be to build a car that can fully deliver on its performance potential from the first moment it hits the track.

"Making a strong start to the year, and then maintaining that momentum, is necessary if we are to make further advances towards the front of the grid. And, as an organisation, we are working hard to achieve that, and to further strengthen all areas of the team.

"We already know the proven strengths of our design, engineering and build departments - the arrival of Fernando, partnering Lance, further underlines the sheer depth and range of our driver squad. It feels like every element of this organisation is really working well together.

"Finally, we would like to thank all of our fans for their unwavering support, and we look forward to seeing you across the world this season."

"The design team was adamant that it wanted to tackle these regulations without compromise," said Technical Director, Dan Fallows. "We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front - and you can't do that by sitting back and being conservative.

"AMR23 is a significant development of the car we refined in the latter half of 2022 - and we have improved it in every critical area. It optimises the solutions we felt would offer us the most performance, and it embodies the joint vision we have embraced and have built together over the recent months.

"Now we need to focus on delivering an ambitious yet efficient programme of updates for the first race and across the remainder of the season."

"Looking at the AMR23, I can see lots of new thinking and some aggressive work around the packaging and aerodynamics that should really help us out as we head into year two of these new rules," said Lance Stroll.

"I'm massively looking forward to working with Fernando. I've always got along very well with him - and it will be fantastic to race alongside him."

"I have always said that I could see the ambition that shines bright at AMF1," added Fernando Alonso. "And, as we launch the car in this brand-new factory, I think everyone can now see the scale of the ambition and determination at the heart of this organisation.

"Just as important is the car - and the AMR23 looks incredibly neatly packaged and highly efficient. I was pleasantly surprised when I sampled last year's car for the very first time, and I think there is plenty of performance we can unlock together. I can't wait to get started."

In addition to Stroll and Alonso, the team has bolstered its line-up with an impressive supporting cast. Reigning FIA Formula 2 Champion Felipe Drugovich continues in his role as Test and Reserve driver for this year. The Brazilian will attend selected Grands Prix with the team throughout the year.

Defending FIA Formula E Champion Stoffel Vandoorne also suits up as a Test and Reserve Driver, dovetailing the role with Felipe as their schedules permit. The Belgian is fresh from his title triumph and returns to a series he knows well, having been Fernando's F1 team-mate in 2017 and '18.

Completing the roster are team ambassadors Jessica Hawkins and Spain's Pedro de la Rosa. The duo will bring their expertise and support to the team both on and off the track during this year's 23-race calendar.