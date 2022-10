Why Abu Dhabi is the Most Glamorous Way to End the F1 Season

There's something special about motor racing at night.

The lights, the sounds, and the speed; all come together to create an unforgettable experience. And there's no better place to experience night racing than at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit.

Breathtaking luxury, captivating culture, the warmth of Arab hospitality, and an exhilarating adventure await you in Abu Dhabi. Its proximity to the world-famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque - one of the world's most visited landmarks - makes you feel at home. Ferrari World Abu Dhabi offers you the chance to ride the world's fastest roller coaster, speed up on a speedboat tour, and stroll in Al Ain's cool oasis.

Why Not Charter a Dhow

These powerful sailing yachts are available for charter through several different companies. Offering various experiences, such as a romantic trip for two to a group lunch or a city tour with many different views. Enjoy a luxury yacht charter for two or a large group of friends or members of the public for a picnic or a special occasion. You'll also be able to enjoy delicious food and drink during your trip.

Book a Desert Safari

You can travel on a camel or in a 4x4 vehicle; it's up to you. Enjoy a day trip, or a full day trip, through the deserts just outside of the city. You'll enjoy driving across dunes in 4x4s or sand skis, sightseeing and eating traditional dishes from the local Bedouin villages. Choose to stay an extra night. You can look forward to enjoying a spectacular sunset, local entertainment, and sleeping under the stars in a completely quiet area of the desert.

Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit is one of the world's most iconic and well-known race tracks. The track on Yas Island is home to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - the final race of the Formula One season.

The track is also famous for motorsport events, such as the Abu Dhabi 24 Hours endurance race. The circuit has been designed to challenge the world's best drivers and features a unique combination of high-speed straights and tight corners. The Yas Marina Circuit is a truly world-class facility, one of the reasons why Abu Dhabi is fast becoming a significant player in the global motorsport scene.

Best Circuit Design

For those who love to race, Yas Marina Circuit offers the very best in race circuit design, F1 racing at its best, and an experience that few venues can match. World Driver's Champion and World Constructor's Champions will be named at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November,, and you can watch the race live.

Yas Marina Circuit has been wholly reconstructed, cutting the number of turns from 21 to 16 and the length of its circuit from 5.554km to 5.281km to promote more exciting racing. Longest straight on the current F1 calendar, the primary course at Yas Marina is one option among the many other circuits offered by the race venue. Yas Marina Circuit is an advanced design circuit with a tunnel in the pitlane exit and a run-off area beneath the West Grandstand. Two hotels sit inside the circuit, as well as a restaurant that sits outside the circuit between Turns 18-19. Yas Marina Circuit has five fully-covered grandstands with around 60,000 fans. Yas Marina Circuit is famous for selling out race days in advance, even though it offers some of the best ticket prices on the current F1 calendar.

Since it has been the season's finale race for most of its history, the circuit has hosted numerous championship deciders in recent years, the most memorable being the race in 2010 that saw Lewis Hamilton win the title. Mark Webber, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Fernando Alonso all had championship hopes alive going into the season's final race. Still, a young German driver won the race, finishing just 4 points clear of the Spaniard.

Abu Dhabi is a Glamour Event

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix represents all that is glorious about Formula One racing; it's the race of the season for drivers, teams and spectators. Formula One hospitality in Abu Dhabi is a world favourite; a rich array of F1 hospitality options is available. No expense has been spared, allowing you to choose from the most elite in corporate hospitality to whatever level you wish.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is the epitome of luxury and glamour. Held in the United Arab Emirates capital, the race is a spectacle of wealth and luxury. From the lavish hotels and resorts to the extravagant yachts and private jets, the grand Prix is a glimpse into the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

For one weekend a year, the city of Abu Dhabi is transformed into a playground for the elite. The streets are lined with Ferraris and Lamborghini, and the stands are filled with celebrities and socialites. It is an event that is not to be missed and one that will leave you genuinely impressed.

Visit Like a True VIP

To get the best VIP experience,, you must have your connections in place. 'A List' access to the very best events is strictly controlled. Prominent celebrities like David & Victoria Beckham can stroll into all the hottest parties. Still, if you are not an 'A' list influencer, connect with the F1 Paddock Club Official Distributor, who will organise access to all the F1 glamour.

Paddock Club membership provides unique access to the action, technology and romance of F1. Whether walking along the pit lane throughout the weekend, mingling with F1 drivers, famous faces and VVIP guests, or simply standing outside the team garages to admire the cars, Paddock Club brings these possibilities to life.

At Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, you can sit back and sip on the finest champagne from the complimentary bar in fully air-conditioned surroundings, a must-have in the scorching Arabian heat. Paddock Club includes the most luxurious daily hospitality, with delicious gourmet food and a relaxing massage spa area.

In conclusion, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a spectacle that transcends sport, being hugely popular with spectators not only from the many countries which take part but also those from other countries who are attracted by the glamour and drama. A fitting end to the Grand Prix season.