6 Formula One Players Who Love Poker

Formula one is a game of significant risk and an even more incredible thrill.

One notable attribute common among great players of the sport is that they are highly adaptable and super committed. As an auto-racing game, so much is at stake, but the rewards are worth it.

A similar risk-taking game is poker; hence, finding people who play poker games while engaging in Formula 1 races is not out of the question. A review of the Ignition Poker room from Top10PokerSites, revealed that a good number of Formula 1 racers also engage in poker.

Remarkably, both games have a range of differences. Poker requires just a deck of cards, poker chips, and a flat surface. The card game requires a lot of mental energy and is not based on luck but on skill. Formula one, on the other hand, also requires skill but of the physical kind. The auto racing game requires strength, uncommon focus, and the use of expensive automobiles.

This article is for you if you are curious to know some renowned F1 players who enjoy poker. In the following paragraphs, you will discover some famous F1 racers who enjoy poker and have made a fortune playing.

Robert Kubica

Robert is a renowned car racer who is highly respected among his peers. He made his mark in his field by winning the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix. As a passionate poker player, Robert was open with his love for the game by playing in several tournaments after his dad got involved in a crash in 2011.

Although he hasn't championed any poker tournament, one cannot mention F1 players who love poker without Robert Kubica making the list.

Michael Schumacher

Mr. Michael Schumacher is probably the best Ferrari racer in history. He is a renowned player of auto-racing who has made giant strides in the formula one sporting space and has championed over seven world car race tournaments. He probably could have been the greatest ever in the sport but for his unfortunate accident in 2013.

Remarkably, he has over 90 victories to his name and is a source of inspiration to many, including Mr. Hamilton, who named him the best driver in the world. As a passionate lover of poker, Michael had participated in many poker tournaments. He had also been caught enjoying poker on the racetrack a few times in his free time.

Giancarlo Fisichella

Popularly known as "Fisi", Giancarlo Fisichella has been involved in the car race sport as a member of several teams, which include team Benetton, Ferrari, Minardi, Jordan, Renault, and Sauber. The Brazilian Grand Prix of 2003 is his major debut win.

He is a well-respected player on the Italian team and is admired by numerous fans. He has three outstanding victories to his name as a car racer. A remarkable poker lover, Fisi enjoyed playing online poker and has admitted severally that playing poker has contributed to his prowess in car racing.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando has earned much respect among his peers due to his landmark achievements in the car race space. Often regarded as Spain's match for "almighty" Michael Schumacher, Fernando is not just a player of formula one but is highly regarded in the sport of auto racing.

He is a double champion with his 2005 and 2006 consecutive victories at the track. Apart from his exploits in F1, Alonso also loves poker. He had remarkably competed in several poker tournaments and loves casinos, generally.

Jaime Alguersuari

Jaime is an open poker lover who sought to promote the game in Spain. His love for poker led him to sign up as part of the partypoker players.

He has always mentioned that poker was a famous sport among F1 players. For him, poker was not just any game. It consistently built confidence and a daring spirit in him.

Jaime commented on the similitude between poker and formula one by saying that in both games, "a player has to pick spots when to be aggressive."

Lewis Hamilton

This article would not be complete without a mention of the seven-time F1 world champion - Lewis Hamilton. He is highly revered among his peers and is known for living an open life, contrary to the private life usually led by great professional car racers.

Only 1 person in history can compete with his F1 record - Schumacher. Hamilton is also a passionate gambler in general. He plays poker and also enjoys other forms of casino games. Hamilton prefers playing online poker since it is more convenient.

Conclusion

Poker provides one of the most thrilling experiences one can find in a casino game. The card game sharpens the daring nature of players. It also increases confidence which is why F1 drivers love it. It is not surprising that many formula one players are passionate lovers of the game. This article provides a good list of F1 players who love poker and continue to play the game.