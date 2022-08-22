Rumours about Gene Haas selling out set straight

To set the record straight, Gene Haas, founder of the Haas F1 Team, is still committed to F1.

According to the Haas Team Principle, Guenther Steiner, who gave the RacingNews365.com podcast an exclusive regarding the title tattle, which has been the rounds in the news of late. Speaking solely to the host, Michael Butterworth, and the Editorial Director, Steiner strongly denied claims that Haas could quit.

There were many rumours from many people that Haas is for sale and that they are bankrupt. There was never an issue of Haas being bankrupt, Haas stated. He alluded to the time Haas was curious about what 2020 regulations would bring, about the budget and the financial rulings where money distribution was concerned.

He made it clear that once that was straightened out, Haas decided to stay with F1 and pledge his obligation to the team. Steiner also mentioned in passing that if Haas did want to sell out, it wouldn't be a problem finding people to take over the team since many would like to buy into F1 as it was such as popular sport. Since F1 is so popular, you will find it on all of the best betting apps for bookmakers.

Steiner reveals Haas's intentions with the F1 team

Since the Haas Team made its debut back in 2016, they remained the newest team to make their way into the F1. They've also gone through a series of misfortunes since then. The Championship has seen them taking 5th position in the 2018 standings, scoring no points in 2021.

After a dreadful year in '21, there were questions about whether or not Haas would stick around and pick up the pieces. Especially since the team did not develop their car that year, adding to that the many legal issues they faced as an F1 team. Nonetheless, 2022 saw a turn of events in a form which gave way to drivers Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher being the fixed midfield runners, consistently fighting for points.

Steiner insists on trashing any allegations of the team's owner disentangling himself from his F1 team. He claims that Haas has had no intentions of selling out.

Haas is set to charge in 6th place in this year's standings

Steiner believes that predicting who'll make it to the midfield this year is a difficult task, mainly because every race has someone in front and someone behind it. "Hopefully, we can get more points to defend 7th place, and maybe even if we get a good run, trying for 6th [place, it will be] very difficult, but if you don't aim at something, you will never achieve it. I've always said you cannot just luck into something like this position," he said to Butterworth.

After the gloomy season experienced by the team in 2021, where the newcomer duo Schumacher and Nikita Mazepan had no luck in scoring any points and seemingly had an icy relationship, Haas F1 has succeeded in retaining midfield in 2022. The best return in this season-opener for Magnussen, coming in 5th place, is with Schumacher, as they scored 34 points in the first 13 races in the season.

Steiner holds his conviction about the possibility of making 5th in the Constructors'; he finds it a possibility worth aiming for. It's currently held by Alfa Romeo with 51 points. He firmly believes that the first thing his team can do is defend 7th place, and the second best thing would be to attack the 6th position in the standings.

To round things up

It is clear that Haans isn't going anywhere anytime soon where F1 is concerned. At the very least, Stein's convictions have certainly addressed any doubts or questions regarding the man's position with his team. Selling out of a renowned and internationally acclaimed race like F1 does not sound like a good idea.

Whether the team will make it to the position it aims for is yet to be seen. Until then, Haas is not leaving his team. As Steiner put it, every year, there's somebody behind it and somebody in front of it; who knows, maybe one day soon, the world will be saying the same thing about Haas's F1 Team legacy.