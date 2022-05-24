These Are The McLaren Sponsors For 2022

McLaren have been in racing since 1963, when Bruce McLaren, a former racing driver himself, founded the company.

It was five years later, in 1968, when they picked up their first win, and you could say the rest is history. As one of the sport's elder statesmen, McLaren have naturally become a target for sponsors aplenty, with a relationship with such an iconic racing team one too good to pass up on.

Dell

Dell is one of McLaren's sponsors that they have been working with the longest. The agreement with Dell began in 2018 and is still active in 2022. The aim of the partnership was to drive innovation via human-machine performance, which continues to be seen both on and off the track. McLaren and Dell struck up a multi-year extension to their current deal in October of last year.

Coca Cola

Coca Cola, like Dell, have been working in partnership with McLaren since 2018. Coca Cola is one of the world's most recognisable brands and is McLaren's Official Soft Drinks Partner. Fans of the sport will be accustomed to seeing the iconic Coca Cola branding on McLaren cars and on the drinks bottles of their drivers. Coca Cola is also regularly visible in the McLaren pit garage too.

Entain

Entain are one of McLaren’s newer partners, with the multi-year partnership with the online sports betting and gaming group beginning twelve months ago in May 2021. Brands owned by Entain, namely PartyCasino, are McLaren Official Partners. Entain also use their partnership with McLaren to promote safer gambling, which has become significantly more important in recent times.

Hilton

Hotel chain Hilton have a long-standing relationship with McLaren that is now into its seventeenth year. Starting in 2005, the agreement between the pair sees Hilton on hand to provide the McLaren team with accommodation around the work. And in exchange for their hospitality, the Hilton branding appears on McLaren race cars. McLaren and Hilton extended their current deal in February of this year.

Mind

With good mental health more important than ever before, and McLaren that is keen to promote wellbeing, a partnership was struck up with Mind back in July 2020. The agreement first came to pass during the worldwide pandemic, with an increased focus on maintaining mental health. The Mind branding has since become visible on an array of things, including engine covers and helmet visors.

Splunk

Splunk became McLaren’s Official Technology Partner in February 2020, with the aim being to raise performance via data, which should lead to better decisions being made. The deal with Splunk has also seen accelerated operations and improved overall performance, so it’s no surprise an extension to the current agreement came into force last year. There has also been an expansion of sorts, with Splunk now the Official Global Partner of McLaren Shadow, an eSports team, and the McLaren G Challenge.