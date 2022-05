So, you want to be an F1 driver - What does it take to drive like a pro?

Formula 1 is, beyond any doubt, the top series of motorsport, but did you ever wonder what it takes to win the race?

Reaching formula 1 requires a lot of work, effort, and motivation, but you might want to take the risk if you're truly passionate. The requirements to become a professional racer are challenging; besides driving skills and talent, you also need to invest time and money to see results. More often than not, Formula 1 drivers devote their entire lives to racing, so if you're not 100 percent determined to have a career in motorsport, we highly advise you to reconsider your options.

It's a long and arduous journey, but it doesn't mean it's not achievable. Thus, read on to find out what you need to become a successful F1 driver and come out on top:

Talent and skill

We know that it might sound harsh, but you're not going anywhere without a bit of talent. You must feel the road, steering wheel, and engine to be comfortable while driving. Remember that this is an extremely cutthroat and ruthless sport, so if you don't master it, your chances of achieving success are slim. This level of natural raw talent can't be taught - you're born with it. And this is valid for other sports, too. That means a professional F1 driver has to be outrageously skilful and eager to continuously hone their abilities. The most popular racing drivers in history are known for their incessant efforts to be better and better, and maybe this is their secret.

The junior motorsport ladder helps determine which driver is skilled enough to continue a career in motorsport. Nevertheless, talent is not enough to reach Formula 1 and stay there; many talented F1 drivers out there have lost their chance to become world-renowned because they didn't work enough on their goals.

Time and sacrifice

Before going the Formula 1 path, you must be prepared to sacrifice. Everything from training, participating in rally competitions, and going back home takes time, which inevitably implies that you'll be away from your home and loved ones, for how long no one knows. So, to make it to Formula 1, it's not enough to drive professionally, but you also need to give the best shot.

As an F1 driver-to-be, you also need to know that most rally competitions and championships take place on weekends, which means you have to give up on your days that are usually reserved for family time and rest. The rest of the week is not less busy: you have to train to keep your fitness up, prepare for your next race, study the circuit map, watch onboard footage, or even do some simulated racing.

Don't forget to shut out the negative influences that might be telling you that your goal is impossible. Stay motivated and dedicated and results won't delay showing up.

Fitness

Now, you may ask yourself what fitness has to do with F1 racing. Well, a lot! Since F1 cars involve a considerable strength to be handled, racers are required to do their best to train their muscles so that they can successfully drive such cars. It's also worth mentioning that moving from Formula 3 and 2 to Formula 1 also means cars of higher speed, hence requiring more force to be handled. Physical strength and overall endurance are essential for F1 racers since the cars pull up to 5 or 6 Gs (units of measurement for G-force) at high speed. The pressure put onto your body at speeds over 200 MPH can reach hundreds of pounds, including in the moments of pushing the brake pedal. It's easy to understand: the higher the speed, the more pounds of force onto your body. Thus, don't ever think to overlook this aspect when training for Formula 1; otherwise, your body won't support that unimaginable amount of weight.

Avoid street racing

Speeding on the streets is not an option, and professional drivers know it. Formula 1 racing is already risky, so don't make it even more dangerous. Racing accidents are quite frequent, no matter how much you want to believe the contrary. Some common auto accidents that occur in racing include side and rear-end collisions, multi-vehicle crashes, and car flipping, but there are also more serious accidents that can lead to permanent injuries like organ damage, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, and third-degree burns. If such accidents happen on the street, there are greater chances of getting hurt and harming other people, too. However, if you're not at fault for the accident, you can get compensation in the UK from the insurance company or team you belong to.

Financial possibilities

Unfortunately, talent, dedication, and a good physical condition are not enough to reach Formula 1. The explanation is that motorsport is a business, so if you want to enter this world, you have to pay. That's why many drivers out there can't reach their dreams: because they don't have the needed finances. Our advice would be to invest a bit at the beginning (if you're truly passionate) and, as you become more qualified, look for a sponsor to support your career. When it comes to Formula 1 racing, sponsors are imperative because, in most cases, drivers can't rely not even on their team to pay them as expected.

Karting

Many successful racers started their motorsport career with karting. The numbers are suggestive of it: there were more than 4,700 kart licences in the UK in 2018, according to Statista. Karting will help you learn the fundamentals before hopping behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car. Years of experience are required to become a professional motorsport driver, and that's why many aspiring racers worldwide choose to spend up to seven years on the karting circuit. This would be enough to gain experience and enter into the competitive world of racing because, yes, there are local and international events to go up against karting drivers and compare them so that you know what skills you need to further hone.