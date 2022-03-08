Sauber Group appoints new MD

The Sauber Group has appointed Alessandro Alunni Bravi as its new Managing Director, effective as of March 1st, 2022.

Alunni Bravi, seen here seemingly looking ecstatic about the appointment, boasts a decades-long experience in motorsports and has been Sauber Group's General Counsel and Board Member since 2017, and will bring all his expertise to the table as he focuses on marketing, communications, sales, legal, IT and finance, reporting directly to CEO, Frederic Vasseur.

"Alessandro has been an integral part of the growth of our company, on and off the track, in the last few years," said Vasseur, "and I am excited about the contribution he will make in his new position. Few can match his knowledge of motorsports with that of business and the complex legal landscape in which we operate, and this makes Alessandro the right person for this challenge."

"I am delighted to step up to this new position," added Bravi. "It's an honour to take on the challenge of being Managing Director of a company with the successful history that Sauber has. I am also aware of the responsibility that this position brings towards the more than 500 people employed by Sauber, a commitment I will meet with hard work, passion and dedication. I'd like to thank Frederic Vasseur and the Sauber Group shareholders, as well as all those who have been by my side these last years, making it possible for me to achieve this next step. There is much work ahead but I'm excited to begin this new adventure."