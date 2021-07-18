3 Performance Wagons that give Supercars a run for their money

The humble station wagon has always been in the shadows of the traditional family sedans and the versatile modern crossover SUVs.

With the long-roof body style only representing about two percent of the total vehicle sales in the US, it is evident that the station wagon has been devoid of any love from the audience. We believe that the station wagon, also known as estate elsewhere in the world, deserves more appreciation from every car enthusiast.

Of course, gone are the days of the dynamic family wagons of the past. The modern-day wagon has evolved into an athletic, powerful, and stylish trendsetter. These wagons are no longer regarded as slowpokes, as they burn their tires on a hot racetrack, outclassing the likes of sports sedans and SUVs

Below are 3 of the most powerful station wagons out there on the market that are capable of putting even a freakish supercar to shame. Unfortunately, you may not find any one of these on a car buying portal! These shortlisted wagons are on the top demand list of every car-buying portal, so be sure to try them out before they run out of stock.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid set itself apart from other sports cars thanks to its unique Sports Turismo aka station wagon body. This Porsche hyper wagon had its share of mixed opinions regarding its exterior style, but the Porsche silenced its doubters with its awe-inspiring performance.

Inside the hood, a 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 acts as the main power source, alongside a separate battery pack for electrification. With the amalgamation of fuel and electrons, the wagon can drive you bonkers with its tremendous power output of 689 hp and 642 lb-ft of torque.

The gasoline engine in its sole form is rated at 550 hp, which is no small feat for any car. The electric motor adds 136 hp to the equation, thus resulting in Porsche's monstrous power output. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is capable of mean feats on the dragstrip, as it blitzes past the 0-60 MPH mark in a meager 2.9 seconds.

The wagon is rated at a freakish top speed of 196 MPH, which is more than enough to send shivers down the spines of some supercars. This freakish performance comes at a hefty price, however, as the asking price can go above $200,000 with all the performance-enhancing bits equipped.

2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo

Engine: 4.0L Twin-Turbo V8

Power: 689 hp

Torque: 642 lb-ft

Transmission: Porsche Doppelkupplung 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

0-60 MPH: 3 seconds

Top Speed: 196 MPH

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S is one of the most powerful vehicles ever created under the AMG nametag. It is rightly one of our favorite cars under the Tri-Star badging, as it carries the class and opulence of the Merc brand under the body of a station wagon.

Take a sneak peek inside the wagon's hood and you will easily be fooled into thinking this is a hypercar. A magnificent 4.0L Bi-Turbo V8 powers the Merc, generating a scary power output of 603 horses and 627 twisties. This ferocious engine is a far cry from the subtle styling of the wagon's exteriors.

Like all other Mercedes, the AMG E 63 S channels its power through the advanced all-wheel drivetrain. AMG technicians also separated the front axle from the rear in certain driving modes to help the wagon drift around like a true maniac. The fact that this wagon includes a ‘Drift' driving mode surprises the best of us.

Simultaneously, drivers can also play around with the wagon's unnatural agility and surprisingly nimble handling dynamics, right or par with some supercars like the Acura NSX and the Audi R8. And to top it all off, this wagon fulfills its ideals of hauling your family and cargo, while ensuring that their adrenaline levels jump off the roof each time you speed up.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon

Engine: 4.0L twin-turbo V8

Power: 603 hp

Torque: 627 lb-ft

Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT 9-speed automatic

0-60 MPH: 3.4 seconds

Top Speed: 180 MPH

BMW ALPINA B5 Bi-Turbo Touring

The BMW ALPINA B5 Bi-Turbo Touring defies the laws of physics and gravity itself with its blistering speed and acceleration. BMW created this beast by merging the genes of the BMW 5 Series Touring with all the performance upgrades that it could think of.

ALPINA engineers left no stone unturned to ensure that this hyperwagon doesn't fall short under any spec sheet. Likewise, the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 under its hood boasts a mind-boggling power of 608 hp and a torque figure of 590 lb-ft. This propels it to supercar-like status, as the wagon is capable of a terrifying top speed of 200 MPH.

With its unmistakable ALPINA styling elements and athletic flair, this BMW hyper-wagon is a sight to behold on the streets. After all, it does feel surreal to see a humble station wagon break speed barriers rather than the usual overstyled supercars.

2021 BMW ALPINA B5 Bi-Turbo Touring

Engine: 4.4L twin-turbo V8

Power: 608 hp

Torque: 590 lb-ft

Transmission: 8-Speed ZF Sport-Automatic

0-60 MPH: 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 217 MPH

Honorable Mention:

Brabus Mercedes-AMG E 63 Wagon 850 6.0

Back in the days when the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S was happily churning out over 550 hp, German tuners Brabus unveiled this monster to the world in 2013 to further stamp Mercedes' authority. This super wagon featured an even bigger 5.9L twin-turbo V8 engine, raising the horsepower to a holy 850 hp.

This wagon was rated at an unreal 1069 lb-ft of torque, out of which only 848 lb-ft could be achieved in practical situations. The 850's powertrain longevity issues led to its downfall, although it was the fastest wagon at the time with its awe-inspiring 0-60 MPH time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 217 MPH.