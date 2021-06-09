Solar roof tiles are fast becoming an attractive option for homeowners looking to go greener with renewable energy solar PV systems.

The biggest attraction with solar roof tiles is the visual effect! Unlike traditional solar panels which can be seen fitted over the top of the existing roof tiles.

Solar roof tiles provide homeowners with the option to install a solar PV system without the eye soar of traditional solar panels that can be seen from the ground when looking at your roof.

Why choose solar roof tiles over solar panels

For many households the idea of having large solar panels installed can be off putting when compared with solar roof tiles.

Solar roof tiles perfectly integrate with the roof tiles making them virtually invisible to the naked eye.

This makes them the perfect solution for homeowners living in a conservation area or a listed building.

Where planning permission for traditional solar panels can be rejected, it is much more likely to be passed with solar roof tiles.

Although we would urge homeowners to check with their local authority before making any final purchase.

How much can you save on energy bills with solar roof tiles?

Solar roof tiles can make significant reductions to your energy bills over time.

The exact amount is hard to predict as there are many factors to take into consideration.

Although they are not quite as efficient as traditional solar panels and can be expensive to purchase in the first place.

The life span of solar roof tiles can be up to 45 years when compared with solar panels that normally need to be replaced every 12 to 15 years.

This is because solar roof tiles are more durable than even standard roof tiles. Meaning that over time solar roof tiles are actually cheaper than traditional solar panels.

Making them more attractive to homeowners than ever before.

Follow the link here to get a quote for solar roof tiles today

Advantages of solar roof tiles

The biggest advantage of this technology is the durability of these amazing products. Unlike solar panels which are exposed to all year-round weather meaning they can be easily damaged by strong winds.

Solar roof tile PV systems are much more durable and can with stand hurricane force winds and still function correctly.

Making them much more appealing despite the slightly dearer upfront costs.

Solar roof tiles also qualify for the same incentives offered to solar panels such as the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG).

Learn more about the Smart Export Guarantee here

Meaning you can sell any unused electricity back to the energy provider in the same way as traditional solar panels.

Taking all this into account it means that the advantages of solar roof tiles are vast and make them very appealing to homeowners in many different situations.

The verdict

Both solar panels and solar tiles are excellent options for any homeowners looking to go solar in 2021.

Each has its own advantages, and both can potentially add value to your home by reducing energy bills for yourself and any potential future buyer of the property.

We hope this article has helped you make an informed decision about any future green home improvements you may be considering.

If you have any more questions regarding solar PV systems, please do not hesitate to contact us using the links above to learn more.