Silverstone confirms Sprint Qualifying trial

Silverstone boss, Stuart Pringle, has confirmed that the historic venue will be the first to trial the sport's new Sprint Qualifying format, at this year's British Grand Prix.

"We are incredibly excited that Silverstone fans will be the first to experience the Formula 1 sprint qualifying format at this year’s British Grand Prix," said Pringle of the new concept which was only given the green light earlier this week.



"We have not seen such a major timetable shake up in the sport for years," he continued, "and I appreciate the continued efforts being made by Formula 1 and the FIA to enhance the entertainment on track giving our spectators even more to look forward to this July.



"The Friday and Saturday crowds at Silverstone are arguably the largest on the F1 calendar and, following the live events drought of 2020, this year will be no exception.

"Given we have very nearly sold out of tickets for Sunday, Saturday now represents a great opportunity for fans to see a Formula 1 race at Silverstone this summer."

As previously reported, the new format is "designed to increase the on-track action and engage fans in new and innovative way".



According to Silverstone; "it also strikes the right balance of rewarding drivers and teams on merit while also giving others the chance to battle their way through the field on Saturday to increase their race chances on Sunday".



The new qualifying session takes place after the first free practice on Friday (16 July) and will determine the grid for the Sprint Qualifying on Saturday afternoon.



The result of Sprint Qualifying will determine the grid for Sunday’s race, with the top three finishers in Saturday’s Sprint Qualifying each receiving points, on a three for first, two for second and one for third basis.



The Sprint Qualifying race will run to about one-third (100 kms) of the distance of a grand prix.