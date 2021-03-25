Get these Formula 1 apps ahead of the new season

With the new Formula 1 season on the horizon, excitement is setting in for fans and drivers alike. For some, Lewis Hamilton's domination will hopefully come to an end, while others are simply hoping for another exhilarating competition. That much is guaranteed.

In order to stay up to date with the all of the action, Formula 1 fans are turning to a comprehensive selection of apps to help keep them in the loop. Some apps provide live updates from all of the big races, while others offer useful data and statistics that can even help you if you're F1 betting online. As expected, Lewis Hamilton is the clear and obvious favourite with odds of 4/11. Anything can happen, though.

Ahead of the new season, here is a look at some of the best F1 apps for your smartphone.

Formula 1

A good place to start is probably with the official Formula 1 app. With a bevvy of information regarding the competition, the latest analysis and news from the sport, plus lap-by-lap live blog updates, this is an app every fan of Formula 1 simply must download. During races, the interactive driver tracker maps are hugely popular also.

Freader1

A popular app throughout the season, Freader1 is a news aggregator app that helps separate the clickbait from the good stuff. By collating all of the best stories from popular websites, users can access a comprehensive selection of stories from reputable sources all in one place. The app recommends YouTube videos, too. In terms of its design, Freader1 isn't the best app you'll ever see, but it provides a brilliant service.

F1 Grand Prix

Another well-received app within the racing community, F1 Grand Prix is the perfect companion for any binge-watching sessions of the sport. The app offers up guides for all of the race circuits, travel information, and a selection of interactive maps. The F1 Grand Prix app also provides useful updates on the all of the latest F1 news, as well as giving its users access to a variety of exclusive offers.

Formulr

If you're an avid user of social media and generally debate issues in the sport on platforms like Twitter, then Formulr could be the app for you. This particular creation provides social media-style updates from the online world. You can check out viral posts, access on-the-ground photos from any big races, and tuck into a selection of video clips too. The likes of Indycar and Formula E are also covered in the app, although that shouldn't put you off its impressive F1 offering.

Grand Prix 247

This popular motorsport publication now has an app. With all the latest news and views, Grand Prix 247 will keep you posted on any developments. It also offers a light/dark mode option and you can save specific articles to read offline, too. The app could improve its functionality and design slightly, but overall it's a good option.

F1 TV

Thanks to the F1 TV app, users can view all Grand Prix races in excellent quality and from the comfort of their own phone - although territorial restrictions apply. The stream is ultra-reliable, and you can customise the image quality depending on what is best suited to the device you're using. The app is easy to use too, allowing fans access to every race with ease at the touch of a button.

Other Formula 1 apps worth downloading are Autosport, FuboTV, Sky Sports, ESPN, BBC Sport, and Fox Sports.