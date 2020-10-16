Can Online Bingo Be Fixed?

If you're a novice bingo player who worries that you might use your hard-earned money on a site that's rigged, you're not alone. Many beginners are scared of playing because they have no guarantee that there will be fair play.

If you've never played bingo online, you should know that it's not that different from the version of brick and mortar casinos. The only difference is that you won't see the balls get drawn. Perhaps this is the source of anxiety for many novice online bingo players.

Instead of a person, a computer generates random numbers for you and other players in online bingo.

So is it possible for casino sites to fix games and unfairly take money from players?

This article will break everything down to give you peace of mind.

How to Identify a Fair Online Bingo Site

To avoid falling victim to a site that fixes games, you should learn how to identify a fair online bingo site. This way, you can find the best online bingo sites with the best bingo bonuses to play with.

When you're scouting for a new online bingo site, you should make sure that it exceeds the standards of your previous online casino. Otherwise, you might as well stay where you are.

The good news is, there are a few helpful pointers that will assist you in telling if a site is fixing games or not.

First, every online bingo site you access should have a license from the UK Gambling Commission. Licensed online casinos usually have a certification number on their website. As long as the UKGC has approved a site, you can be sure that it's a safe place to play online bingo.

Another way to tell if a site is secure is by checking out gambling forum recommendations and gambling review websites. There are quite a number of legit review websites that will tell you what you need to know about different online bingo casinos. Gambling forums offer genuine recommendations because they're from fellow gamblers with no hidden agenda.

How are Bingo Balls Picked?

While in land-based casinos, you can see the person drawing balls in a bingo game; this is not the case for online bingo. So how are bingo balls picked in online casinos? What reassures the players that the numbers called are completely random?

Well, online casinos have Random Number Generators that pick letter-number combinations during a bingo game. These generators are controlled by computers to guarantee total randomness.

Fair Means not Always Winning

Novice players can easily blame their losing streaks on the site they're playing on. Gamers need to understand that playing on a fair site does not guarantee winning. After all, online bingo is a game of chance.

However, you should be concerned if you notice that the same players are always winning. It could be that the game is rigged in their favor. However, this wouldn't be beneficial to the bingo site if a single player is always successful.

This means your concern should be directed towards learning what these players do to win so often. Since bingo is a numbers game, the only explanation here is these players invest time and money to ensure they get impressive returns.

Should you have a Strategy?

Since online bingo is a game of chance, many people assume that they don't need a strategy to win. This couldn't be further from the truth because strategy is what separates novice players from the pros.

If you want to come out on top, you have to learn how to play in a way that boosts your winning odds. Since online bingo sites allow you to choose your bingo cards, go for those whose numbers are evenly spread out.

Remember to Have Fun!

It all boils down to having a good time. Online bingo is a game that allows you to interact with like-minded people. Instead of fixating on how much you're likely to win, just relax and have fun.

As long as you've ascertained that the site isn't rigged, you should have nothing to worry about. Apply the right strategies and celebrate your wins when they come. This is a fast-paced online game that should help you blow off steam, not add to your plate. When you're not too focused on the money, the wins are quite fulfilling because they come as a surprise.

Conclusion

As a novice player, it is okay to wonder if online bingo sites fix games because you need to traverse the online gambling scene with caution. However, do not let unfounded worry stand in the way of you having a good time. After you ascertain that a site has been approved by the UK Gambling Commission, you have nothing to worry about.