Formula 1 (2020) Half Season Standings:

Season 2020 was initially planned to commence in March, but only started in July as a result of COVID-19. A total of 22 Grand Prix was proposed, but some races have been later suspended and shuffled with new races, a total of 17 races were finally official.

Now 9 out of 17 races have been completed. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes had won 6 out of total matches to be won. For the rest, Valtteri Bottas, fellow Mercedes driver, won the season opener at Austria Grand Prix; Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda won the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at the venue 5.891-kilometre Silverstone Circuit; and finally the Monza Circuit won by Pierre Gasly.

Lewis Hamilton is currently leading the pole position for Drivers Standings 2020 at 190 points, while fellow Mercedes driver Valleteri Bottas sits at second place with 135 points. Max Verstappen of Red Bull is at third place with 110 points.

At the present, Unibet placed Lewis Hamilton to win the season at odds of 1.44, Valtteri Bottas at 4.50, Max Verstappen at 7.00, and Sergio Perez at 34.00. Similar odds placement could also be found on other reputable sports betting websites like bwin, paddy power, 888sport, betfair, betway and maxbet.

Notable wins of Lewis Hamilton include Steiermark GP, whereby the defending champion won V. Bottas by +13.719s, and Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead by +24.177s. However, Verstappen of Red Bull had a stellar performance at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, winning second place Lewis Hamilton by +11.326s. Pierre Gasly of Alphatauri Honda also surprised many by winning the Monza Circuit.

From the perspective of team performance for 2020. Mercedes is currently in the lead by 325 points, ahead of Red Bull in the second place by 173 points. Placing third is McLaren at 106 points. Renault and Ferrari are under-performing placing at fifth and sixth, respectively.