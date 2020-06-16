Top 4 F1 Games You Have Never Played

Everyone has a favourite F1 game. However, you may have missed out on some games, considering the huge number of F1 games in the gaming community.

Formula One is back, that's good news. Perhaps, you have kept yourself busy with F1 2017 from Codemasters during F1's off-season. That's a smart move considering that F1 2017 is undoubtedly the best motor racing game at the moment. However, there have been tons of F1 games for motor racing enthusiasts over the years. You may have missed out on some motor racing games inspired by Formula 1.

Some old games such as F1 Beyond the Limit on Mega CD and some earlier games from the late 80s have been deliberately left out of the list. This is because many players perhaps didn't play these old games.

Here are the top 4 F1 games you may have never played:

1. F-1 CHALLENGE (SEGA SATURN)

SEGA has released some awesome games alongside its newest console. You may be forgiven for not noticing it, considering some good games released at the time such as Daytona USA, SEGA Rally, Virtual Racing, and others.

It is not worthy that F-1 Challenge isn't a member of the arcade game group, although it is inspired by F1 Super Lap, an arcade game. F-1 Challenge can pass as an arcade-style simulator where players can choose from three tracks and five cars. When it was released, it was fully licensed by FOCA and can boast of some impressive simulator gameplay mechanics and tyre wear that was perfectly handled by the cars handling. That's aside from its refuelling and tracks with inclines that contribute to its performance.

Although the game is nothing out of the ordinary, it is a good console sim racer nonetheless. You may have missed out on the game considering the platform the game was launched on and the time of release.

2. MOTORSPORT MANAGER (PC/MOBILE)

A good number of motor racing fans may have played this game. However, if you haven't, be prepared to devote a reasonable amount of your time to the attractive game.

The game was released as an iOS mobile game in 2014. Upon its release, Christian West, a developer, started PlaySport Games, a new studio designed to give his humorous opinion on the F1 team management.

In the mid-90s, F1 management games were the real deal. Microprose released two of such games while some relatively unknown developers released some others. However, such management games have not been produced.

West was influenced by Grand Prix Manager when he was developing the mobile-friendly game. Thus, the game obviously became more available to PC users once it outgrew mobile limitations.

The game's PC version is infuriating and more serious than the mobile version. Regardless of your efforts, you will keep challenging for the 1-2 finish until you are exhausted with weary eyes, while becoming infuriated at your driver pairing for not sustaining your championship hopes it built only to destroy a couple of minutes later.

This manager game offers players some freedom. It allows you to dictate training or sponsor decisions, research, or run your team at your discretion. If you wish, you can allow everything to take place naturally without much involvement.

Recently, Motorsport Manager 2 was released for the mobile community. It is designed with many features of the PC version. Hence, you can participate in single race modes, take part in challenges, and create your fantasy F1 racing world through its downloadable game editor.

3. F1 RACING SIMULATION (PC)

Far Cry and Assassin's Creed game series gave Ubisoft much publicity and popularity. However, since 1993, the French publisher has been producing Formula One games such as F1 Pole Position for the Game Boy and others.

Dreamcast or Nintendo 64 owners should be aware of Ubisoft too. In the mid-late 90sm, they produced some F1 games such as the F1 Racing Championship and Monaco Grand Prix series. Before that, the game developer released F1 Racing Simulator, a PC game.

In 1997, Geoff Crammond was the best F1 racing game. Grand Prix 2 was released in 1996 after a long wait. Although it was a brilliant game, it was flawed. Its SVGA graphics and out-of-date season were its major flaws. A year later, 3DFX Voodoo and other graphics cards were released, triggering a shift in 3D graphics. Developers were able to explore this opportunity to create better games.

F1 Racing Simulator was built on the new graphic and it was amazing. Although it is still a long way from the GP2, the car details were a lot better, more realistic tracks were offered, and it was officially licensed, giving its popularity a massive boost.

For players who were not keen into the engineering aspect of the game, it offered an easier driving style and learning curve. While GP2 retained its status as the undisputed champion, it is safe to say that there was a high-quality game from another developer aside from Microprose, before the arrival of the console generation.

4. F1 CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION (PS3)

While acquiring the F1 license from EA, Sony also released the PlayStation 3, a new console. Liverpool, a Sony's studio that previously known as psygnosis and developed PS1 Formula 1 and Wipeout series was assigned to use the new technology to bring the license to life.

Although there were some earlier games such as F1 '04, F1 '05 and F1 '06, the F1 Championship Edition takes the prize. The game featured dynamic weather and better graphics, Live Action Racing, full broadcast presentation and other features that made it a game in its class.

As an update of the earlier PS2 F1 '06 game, it supports the new 1080p/1080i resolution, although it took a lot longer before some features such as Force Feedback were integrated into the game. It doubled as the first F1 game from PS3 and the last from Sony.

When Codemasters secured the license, Sony stopped the game's production. Before Studio Liverpool was rebranded in 2010, it was also one of the last games from the studio.

If you have a favourite game aside from the ones listed in this article, feel free to list them in the comment section.