The impact of COVID-19 on Major Racing Events

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many important racing events NASCAR, to F1, to IndyCar and Le Mans endurance racing have cancelled.

You can say that the infection has pressed the pause button on all the events in the world. Some racing games have postponed, and some have cancelled. It also has impacted all other kinds of events around the world. All the businesses have been closed, and many companies are going to bankrupt. These are challenging times for the whole world. Companies are no longer focusing on the marketing trends but concentrate only on survival until there is a potential cure for the disease.

Formula One

One of the first racing events that the coronavirus has impacted is formula one. All of the teams were a few days away from the season at Australian Grand Prix. One of the team members of McLaren Racing tested positive and hence the event is cancelled. Furthermore, the legendary Monaco GP has also been cancelled. On the other hand, the Chinese GP has postponed without a new confirmed date. Moreover, the Bahrain, Spanish, Vietnamese, and Dutch GPs are also delayed.

Goodwood Festival of Speed

This festival was scheduled on July 9-12, but unfortunately, the organizers have to postpone the Festival of Speed. Furthermore, there is no confirmation of new timeframe yet from them.

Indy 500

One of the great American races has also been scheduled on March 26. But as the COVID-19 impacted the U.S the most, the organizers have to postpone the event till August 23.

Mille Miglia

This event initially takes place during the month of May. However, this Italian motorsport staple is also postponed, and the expected dates of the game are between Oct 22-25.

24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans is no doubt, one of the legendary races is also not going to take place on June 13-14. The organizers have officially announced that the competition is going to take place on September 13-20. Furthermore, the test day for the event has also been eliminated.

NASCAR Season

Same is the case with NASCAR season. The organizers announced on March 16 that season would pause until May 3. However, thanks to eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational series, which we will get the chance to see. Last year, this season received very high viewership that the NASCAR decided to air the season including professional commentators.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The organizers said that the drivers are not going to Pikes Peak on June 28. They announced it on March 19, instead, the event will take place on August 30.

Isle of Man TT

It is one of the most dangerous races in the world. Many fierce drivers take part in this race. Unfortunately, this race is not going to run this year. The organizers have to cancel the event which was initially scheduled to take place on May 30.

Formula E

On March 13, the organizers said that the race would return on track in May.