Highlights from 90 years of the Monaco Grand Prix

Like most sports, Formula 1 is blessed with a number of incredible locations that have gone down in folklore. Spa, Silverstone, Suzuka - each has its own stories and can argue its case for being the best track.

But sometimes, a venue transcends the sport. Cricket has Lord's, golf has Augusta, and for Formula 1, there's nothing quite like Monaco.

The irony is that if somebody tried to invent it today, a Formula 1 race around the streets of Monte Carlo would never get off the ground. Narrow, twisty, practically impossible to overtake and a logistical nightmare for the pit crews. Yet Monaco's grand prix is as unique for race goers as its iconic casino is for those who usually frequent online gambling sites. Monte Carlo is one of those places where logic often seems over-rated.

The first ever race

In 1929, motorsport was just beginning to capture the public imagination. Prince Louis II of Monaco was determined that in spite of its diminutive size, his nation should be part of the burgeoning grand prix scene that was sweeping Europe. With the support of local driving legend Louis Chiron (after whom the Bugatti Chiron is named), the first race took place in April of that year, on a circuit that is broadly similar to the one used today.

Despite putting his full support behind the event, Chiron was unable to attend due to a clash with the Indianapolis 500. The race was won by William Grover-Williams, the Belgian racer who later carved his place in the history books for his work with the French Resistance in the Second World War.

The Hill years

Another hero of Monte Carlo who was gone before his time was Graham Hill. With his good looks and easy style, Hill exuded dashing charm, but few realize that his route to success was not an easy one. He started out as a mechanic, and in true comic-book style was only given a chance behind the wheel as a last minute replacement.

Hill went on to be nicknamed Mr Monaco, winning the race five times between 1963 and 1969. Throughout the 90s, his son Damon looked set on numerous occasions to take victory, thereby creating a very special father-son record. Yet it was never to be. Hill Jr managed two second places, but the most frustrating result was in the chaotic race of 1996 when the engine of his Renault gave up the ghost when victory seemed assured.

Senna ruled the streets

Yet there is one name that is uttered with even more reverence than Graham Hill's. Ayrton Senna is still seen by many to be the most naturally talented driver ever, the Pele or Bradman of his sport. In the modern era with more points and a longer season, records seem to be broken with almost boring rapidity. But Senna's five back-to-back Monaco wins between 1989 and 1993 will surely stand the test of time.