How To Bet On F1 - Betting Tips And Strategies

Formula 1 (F1) betting can be both profitable and entertaining for those who know what they're doing.

Those looking to improve their skills or get a firm grip on F1 betting can follow the expert betting tips and strategies below to start crushing the bookies. Some of the tips are common knowledge, but they all make a massive difference in your overall F1 betting journey in online bookies like Betway.

Coupled with your research on races, these tips will be your ticket to making some cash in Formula 1 betting. Even better, you can go from being a rookie to a professional punter if you're keen enough.

Formula 1 Betting Tips & Advice

While these F1 betting tips are practical, there's no need to start firing huge bets immediately. Start small until you prove that the system works and step on the gas at the right moment.

1. Bet on Multiple Drivers on a Race

When betting on F1 races, most people think about wagering on who will win the race or who's going to triumph in the season championship. For that, most people tend to focus solely on a single driver in a race, unless the person is a seasoned bettor.

Thanks to generous payout odds on F1 drivers, you've got the luxury to bet on multiple drivers and still turn a profit as long as one of your drivers win. If you want to place a bet on motorsport with Betway in an event where you think that either Max Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel will win, you should wager on both of them.

This tip works in any bookie that allow you to wager on an individual driver because you're going to get better payouts than the original amount as long as one of your drivers win. However, you must be careful when betting on F1 races since you might not be able to bet on multiple drivers if you wager on a dominant driver. However, such a driver can be used to minimize losses if they win.

2. Weigh in Team Dynamics

While racing is an individual sport, people still work together. Each Formula 1 driver has a driver from his team on a race, helping each other to try and win, though every person is out to finish at the top. The teamwork might lead to passing along track-information, faster lines, race setups, and anything else that might help in winning.

In betting, the driver with a reliable teammate has an advantage over one who's stuck with a dud. A strong teammate gives a driver an edge over the others, though everyone strives to win the race towards the finish line.

3. Understand Circuit History

All Formula 1 circuits aren't created equal. Compared to other leading racing organizations, their circuits probably have the biggest differences. That means it's imperative to understand how every driver has performed historically on each circuit or type of circuit.

If you are analyzing the performance of the drivers throughout the season without paying attention to how they've fared historically on specific circuits, you're bound to fail. For instance, if a driver performs well at circuits with a lot of hairpin-turns requiring lots of maneuvering skills, it doesn't mean they'll automatically do well in straightaways. Note that every track works differently, and specific skills do better at different tracks.