Formula 1 Betting Guide For Beginners

Formula One, commonly known as F1, is the most watched single-seater auto racing in the world; as such, it is also the most common auto racing sport to wager on.

The good thing about F1 is that there is a pool of professional drivers to choose from as well as numerous international Grands Prix available for wagering every year. What is more, the variety of the F1 betting markets is just as astonishing as the sport itself.

As you can see, the available betting markets and annual Grands Prix make betting on F1 truly appealing. In order to be a successful sports punter, however, F1 betting enthusiasts need to know the basics of F1 wagering.

In today's guide, we will brief punters on successful F1 betting, focusing on some key elements new handicappers should consider before making an account at any sportsbook.

F1 Betting Markets

Before explaining some of the most common F1 betting markets, we would like to suggest your betting on the web. Online F1 betting is preferred as sports betting sites tend to offer more competitive odds, and, unlike land-based betting shops, web-based sportsbooks boast a far wider range of available betting markets. Having said that, let us proceed to explaining common F1 betting markets.



To-Win Betting

One of the most common betting types, available in the betting markets of every other sport is the "to-win" bet. Here, punters simply back a driver to win a race.

Podium Finish

Podium finish is another common betting type, which can also be found in betting on horse races. This type of bet deals with the position on which a driver finishes a race. Most commonly, punters back a driver to finish first, second, or third. What should be remembered about this type of bet is that the payout does not vary depending on where a driver finishes a race - they just have to end up in the top three.

Driver Matchup

The type of bet F1 punters find most amusing is the driver matchup. Here, punters guess which one of two drivers will finish a race on a higher position. It should be noted that driver matchups are rarely available at land-based betting shops - if you want to take advantage of this type of bet, you will have to choose an online sportsbook.

Basic Tips To Help You Win

Of course, successful F1 betting requires a lot of research and stats analysis. But even if you have mastered the theory, you will still make numerous losing bets, especially if you have no experience.

Whereas we cannot make you more experienced, we can provide some basic tips to help you win big. Read below and start betting!

1. Read race previews

Expert analysts and sports journalists take a lot of effort into providing the public with objective race previews prior to F1 weekends. To be able to make more accurate predictions, we advise you to read these previews, as they often feature valuable insider information regarding teams' determination and morale.

2. Do not underestimate the weather

Whenever you place a bet on a F1 race, pay attention to the weather. As you probably know, the weather can have a big impact on the track surface, which in turn can lead to an unexpected ending of any F1 Grand Prix.

If you have done your homework diligently, you should already know that rain has caused some of the worst accidents in F1 history.

3. Know that pole position is vital

Pole position is another crucial element in F1 betting, which should be considered. Beginners might be unaware, but its importance varies in different Grands Prix circuits. For example, the Canadian Grand Prix track features numerous sections where drivers can easily overtake one another. Conversely, the Monaco Grand Prix track involves many twisty sections, which makes it harder for drivers to pull ahead of one another. On top of that, the track is also incredibly windy.

Pole position is crucial indeed - about 80% of the last 16 Spanish Grands Prix are won from pole position.

As you can guess, considering pole position when placing a bet on F1 is only a sensible thing to do.

4. Study lap times

Finally, we advise you to study lap times in depth, as it can provide invaluable insight into additional car upgrades. Lap times in the first two Free Practice races allow punters to understand for the first time new circuits' pace, and also provide information regarding a driver's determination. Naturally, if a driver crashes during a Free Practice, this can dramatically affect their performance in the remaining Grand Prix races.

All in all, betting on F1 can bring you substantial profits when done right. We advise beginners to thoroughly research the sport and available betting market before proceeding to betting.