A Beginner's Guide to Formula One Betting

Formula One Racing also known as F1 Racing is the crown of auto racing and its appeal is so enormous that it has become a global sport.

Sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile, it features some of the best drivers that utilize some of the finest and most powerful cars. Their races are performed at various tracks across the globe and with these events come fans who passionately watch the events.

In line with the popularity of the sport, an increase in Formula One betting is seen over the past years. This, because it not only gives the chance to be entertained, but also the possibility of winning money. However, it should be noted that this kind of betting is not just about picking the fastest and best driver out there. There are a myriad of aspects that you should consider if you wish to engage in this kind of gambling activity. Otherwise, you won't enjoy it. This is most true if you're a beginner and you want to make sure that all your efforts won't go to waste. Without further ado, here are some tips and pointers that can enhance your F1 betting game.

The fundamentals

As mentioned earlier, there are a myriad of factors that you need to take note of. For starters, driving skills as well as car performance are some of the obvious factors, but like other betting games, there are others that you need to consider. Therefore, in order to have an edge in F1 betting, you also need to take a serious look at historical individual as well as team performance, statistics, and so on. Furthermore, bear in mind that just like other betting games, luck still plays an essential role in F1 betting. Simply put, betting on the driver with the most powerful F1 safety car of all time does not guarantee that you'll win. If it's that easy, then many are spending lavishly right now.

Grid position

Driver position is important, but it basically depends on the track that is going to be used. For example, according to some studies, once upon a time, qualifying on pole in Monza comes with a win possibility of close to 84% in a span of 12 races. Compare this number to the Canadian GP in Montreal, where approximately 33% of drivers on pole won. This highlights the importance of focusing on the driver's grid position in relation to the course results history.

Now, when it comes to circuits, where overtaking is more difficult, you need to consider a particular driver's ability to quality on the grid with flying colors. This is because in the said events, starting on pole offers an enormous advantage.

Track attributes

Understanding track attributes, then matching them with the capabilities of a driver and a car is fundamental if you want to hone your F1 racing betting skills. Remember that each track is unique and it should be treated differently since each of them offers new threats. For example, the Bahrain GP's Middle Eastern circuit offers a couple of key attributes that certainly presents a unique challenge for teams. Why? You ask. Well, the track is composed of four lengthy straights and all of them stops in a high braking zone and therefore presents overtaking opportunities. To add, there are several demanding medium-speed corners that need exceptional car balance. Putting this factor into consideration, the mentioned track is suitable for set-ups that are specifically designed to boost cornering grip and straight-line speed.

Team strategy

F1 Racing is not just about individual drivers, it is a team sport; as such, team strategy is essential when it comes to winning. You should be aware of the approach that a particular team is going to employ on the track. Also, teams always make it a point to gain an edge over opposing teams via car set-up, tyre tactics, strategic pitstops, and the likes. In line with this, they also make use of team orders and to prevent the said orders from having a negative impact on betting, you need to pay attention to the standings of drivers and constructors' championship pedigree. So, before the F1 Season starts, acquaint yourself of the top drivers on each team. This can help you decide which ones to choose and which ones to avoid.

Weather

Yes, when it comes to F1 Racing, you need to pay attention to the details if you want to increase your chances of winning. And the details include weather forecasts before each event. In the process, adjust your betting approach on qualifying events and races. Bear in mind that the weather conditions affect the outcome of many sports betting activities, but they are more crucial in F1 betting. Therefore, when weather conditions are fine and the track is dry, weather has very minimal impact, but if track temperatures decrease and it rains, havoc may arise. Related factors that you should consider are driver performance in challenging weathers, current weather forecast, and historical weather data, among others.

Rule changes

In F1 events, rules change from time to time and because of this, it is best to be always updated with them since failure to address this can be detrimental to your betting game. Rule changes are essential since they inject a sense of excitement to the sport. Take note that they can benefit teams or the other way around and the same goes to your betting approach. So, make it a point to keep track of rule changes during the pre-season and the actual F1 calendar itself.

Summing up

As you can see, when it comes to Formula One betting, it is imperative to pay attention to the details and look at the bigger picture. Remember, a bad pitstop, a technical failure, an accident, and so on, may compromise the measures that you set before the race. But you can breathe a sigh of release because it's only one race. To be successful, simply incorporate the abovementioned tips and pointers in this article. In time, you might become amazed on how good of a F1 bettor you can be.

Are you an F1 bettor yourself and you have other betting pointers that you want to share? Share them to us by posting on our comments page.